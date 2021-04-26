Roval claims new Rapide C38 wheels outperform many deeper, aero-specific rims

Roval has released a more budget-friendly and shallower version of its Rapide wheelset that is aimed at all-round bikes like the Specialized Roubaix. The Rapide C38 uses the carbon rim from the C38 wheelset which has a 21mm internal rim width to support wider road and also gravel tyres while a new DT Swiss hub claimed to bring dependable performance. They’re tubeless-ready too.

While deep-section race wheels like the Roval Rapide CLX are very fun to ride thanks to their speed, pro racers and normal riders will often turn to a shallower rim for everyday riding. This is partly to save those speedy wheels for race day and partly because shallower wheels are less of a handful to ride in the wind.

Roval says that the Rapide C38 wheels are the ideal training choice for racers while also being a performance upgrade that is within the financial reality for more riders.

The Rapide C38 combines a mid-depth 38mm deep rim, that is 21mm wide internally to better fit wider tyres, with DT Swiss’ new 370 hubs to create what Roval says is the ideal wheelset for everything from long dirt roads to summiting high alpine ranges.

Rim

Owners of the original C38 wheelset will be familiar with the rim that Roval is using for the Rapide C38. The carbon clincher rim is 21mm internally, tubeless-ready and Roval says that it is capable of supporting both road and gravel tyres.

While Roval describes the C38 rim as “sensibly aerodynamic,” it also says that the Rapide C38 will “aerodynamically outperform many deeper, aero-specific rims.”

Hubs

Interestingly, the new wheels are spinning on a new set of hubs from DT Swiss. The 370 looks like it has been designed specifically for disc brakes and it features a centrelock mounting for the disc rotor. Internally, an 18-tooth ratchet ring provides an engagement rate of 20º for “lightning-fast engagement.”

Like DT Swiss’ other more budget-friendly hubs such as the 350, the 370 uses J-bend spokes which, for the Rapide C38 come in the form of DT Swiss Competition Race spokes and, in a move that will please many wheel builders, brass Pro Lock nipples.

While slightly heavier than aluminium nipples, brass nipples are much better for longevity as they are far less susceptible to corrosion and therefore cope better with wet weather and repeated washing.

The hubs are compatible with 100x12mm & 142x12mm thru-axles and feature sealed cartridge bearings.

The Rapide C38 wheels cost £1150 and are available now. A set is on its way to road.cc towers as we speak so watch out for a review on the site soon.

specialized.com