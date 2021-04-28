Ribble launches lighter 10.5kg carbon Endurance SL e bike and all-new 13kg aluminium e option

Ribble has released a new 10.5kg Hero edition of its carbon road ebike, the Endurance SL e, to create “one of the lightest e-bike in the world”, as well as introducing a brand-new aluminium ebike, the Endurance AL e, that’s claimed to be “the lightest aluminium e-bike in its class”.

The British brand’s new range-topping Endurance SL e Hero edition is considerably lighter than before, with its total claimed weight of just 10.5kg shaving almost 2kg off the original build.

Weighing a claimed 10.5kg for a size medium, does make the SL e Hero one of the lightest ebikes out there right now. Also around that mark, Wilier’s £10k Cento10 Hybrid e-road bike comes in at a claimed 10.2kg, but that's for size small. There's also Scott's Addict eRide Premium that weighs in at a claimed weight of 10.75kg.

The Hero edition is kitted out with Mahle’s lighter EBM X35 fully integrated battery and drive system, along with Shimano’s flagship Dura-Ace Di2 electronic groupset for precise shifting.

“The new Level DB35 Superlight EBM carbon wheels offer seamless integration with tubeless tyre systems combined with high-end disc specific sealed cartridge bearing hubs to create a lightweight, aerodynamically optimised smooth-rolling wheelset,” says Ribble.

Up front, the Level 5 full-carbon integrated handlebar/stem combination also helps with the bike’s aerodynamics.

Ribble’s brand-new Endurance AL e is said to adopt many of the qualities of the SL e and promises to offer “a blend of lightweight, durability, power assistance, range and connectivity and has been designed for endurance, performance and everyday use”.

Weighing in at just 13kg it is one of the lightest aluminium ebikes. Orbea's lightweight Gain D15, for example, is heavier 14kg.

The AL e's road focused geometry, as found in the Endurance SL carbon series, provides a fast and agile ride quality with a comfortable and efficient all-day riding position says Ribble.

For power assistance Mahle’s EBM X35 motor system is fitted and this delivers three levels of electric support.

Internal cable routing along with a slim battery hidden inside the downtube helps with the clean looks of this ebike.

Both bikes feature a control button found on the toptube for selecting the level of power assistance you require. This can be used on the move and it also indicates the amount of change remaining.

Paired with Mahle’s Ebikemotion app on smart phones or watches additional features can be unlocked.

Each bike can be tailored to your preferred spec using Ribble’s Bikebuilder tool and the finishing look can also be personalised thanks to the brand’s Custom Colour option.

Prices are as follows:

Ribble Endurance SL e Hero is available from £6,999

Ribble Endurance SL e range from £2,999

Ribble Endurance AL e is available from £2,699

