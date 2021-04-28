Support road.cc

2021 Ribble_Endurance_AL_e_14

Ribble launches lighter 10.5kg carbon Endurance SL e bike and all-new 13kg aluminium e option

Shaving off almost 2kg the new range-topping Hero edition features Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and tubeless compatible wheels
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Apr 28, 2021 11:05
0

Ribble has released a new 10.5kg Hero edition of its carbon road ebike, the Endurance SL e, to create “one of the lightest e-bike in the world”, as well as introducing a brand-new aluminium ebike, the Endurance AL e, that’s claimed to be “the lightest aluminium e-bike in its class”.

2021 Ribble_Endurance_SL_e_Hero_1

The British brand’s new range-topping Endurance SL e Hero edition is considerably lighter than before, with its total claimed weight of just 10.5kg  shaving almost 2kg off the original build.  

> Review: Ribble Endurance SLe Di2

Weighing a claimed 10.5kg for a size medium, does make the SL e Hero one of the lightest ebikes out there right now. Also around that mark, Wilier’s £10k Cento10 Hybrid e-road bike comes in at a claimed 10.2kg, but that's for size small. There's also Scott's Addict eRide Premium that weighs in at a claimed weight of 10.75kg.

2021 Ribble_Endurance_SL_e_Hero_4

The Hero edition is kitted out with Mahle’s lighter EBM X35 fully integrated battery and drive system, along with Shimano’s flagship Dura-Ace Di2 electronic groupset for precise shifting.

2021 Ribble_Endurance_SL_e_Hero_5

“The new Level DB35 Superlight EBM carbon wheels offer seamless integration with tubeless tyre systems combined with high-end disc specific sealed cartridge bearing hubs to create a lightweight, aerodynamically optimised smooth-rolling wheelset,” says Ribble.

2021 Ribble_Endurance_SL_e_Hero_6

Up front, the Level 5 full-carbon integrated handlebar/stem combination also helps with the bike’s aerodynamics.

2021 Ribble_Endurance_AL_e_1

Ribble’s brand-new Endurance AL e is said to adopt many of the qualities of the SL e and promises to offer “a blend of lightweight, durability, power assistance, range and connectivity and has been designed for endurance, performance and everyday use”.

> The Ribble Endurance AL Disc took the number one spot in road.cc's Sportive & Endurance Bike of the Year 2020/21

2021 Ribble_Endurance_AL_e_9

Weighing in at just 13kg it is one of the lightest aluminium ebikes. Orbea's lightweight Gain D15,  for example, is heavier 14kg.

The AL e's road focused geometry, as found in the Endurance SL carbon series, provides a fast and agile ride quality with a comfortable and efficient all-day riding position says Ribble.

For power assistance Mahle’s EBM X35 motor system is fitted and this delivers three levels of electric support.

2021 Ribble_Endurance_AL_e_10

Internal cable routing along with a slim battery hidden inside the downtube helps with the clean looks of this ebike.

>  Buyer's guide: 18 of the best 2021 electric road bikes — get powered aid on the sly

2021 Ribble_Endurance_AL_e_8

Both bikes feature a control button found on the toptube for selecting the level of power assistance you require. This can be used on the move and it also indicates the amount of change remaining.

> Ribble Cycles opens new flagship showroom for a 'sensory' bike-buying experience

Paired with Mahle’s Ebikemotion app on smart phones or watches additional features can be unlocked.

2021 Ribble_Endurance_AL_e_11

Each bike can be tailored to your preferred spec using Ribble’s Bikebuilder tool and the finishing look can also be personalised thanks to the brand’s Custom Colour option.

Prices are as follows:

  • Ribble Endurance SL e Hero is available from £6,999
  • Ribble Endurance SL e range from £2,999
  • Ribble Endurance AL e is available from £2,699

www.ribblecycles.co.uk

