Ribble expands its electric bike range with two fully integrated e-bikes for city and trail riding

Ribble Cycles has added two new fully integrated e-bikes to its line-up, the Ribble Urban e and the Hybrid e Trail, with low step-over frames for city commutes and to open up trails for exploring. The British brand says its aim is to add more diversity and choice to its e-bike range to make cycling more accessible to everyone.

Ribble describes its Urban e model as a “chic commuter designed to be a slick, stylish and sophisticated way to explore the city and beyond”.

It is designed for darting around town, whether that’s for a commute, popping to the shops, or meeting up with friends.

“A comfortable upright riding position, reassuringly stable handling and easy step on/off design make for a comfortable, controlled and confident ride,” Ribble promises.

The Hybrid Trail AL e can be used in the city, but there’s also the possibility of heading off the beaten track and exploring local trails too.

“Powerful pedal-assistance, distance-shrinking range and handy features are designed to make your daily rides quicker and easier in every way possible,” says Ribble.

The low step-over frame has been designed for ease of use, while the suspension promises a comfortable ride.

The Hybrid Trail AL e comes with disc brakes and robust Mavic Allroad wheels wrapped in puncture-protected Schwalbe Marathon tyres.

The ergonomic finishing kit is also said to offer a commanding view of the scenery and the road ahead.

The Urban e and Hybrid Al e Trail models are both fully integrated and controlled by the Mahle Pulsar One smart display.

This has been integrated into the handlebars and gives control to change assist levels, activate lights, as well as view the remaining range and capture ride data.

The handlebars also feature the iWoc Trio control button which allows riders to change the assistance level whilst looking ahead.

A phone or smartwatch can be paired with the Mahle Ebikemotion app to unlock additional advanced features.

Prices are as follows:

The suggested build is with SRAM Apex, but this can be changed to suit your preferences with Ribble’s BikeBuilder tool. There’s also the option to create your own design with the brand’s cool Custom Colour customisation option.

www.ribblecycles.co.uk