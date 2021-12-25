Restrap unveils Carry Cage to increase your bike’s load-carrying capacity

British technical bag specialist Restrap has taken its first foray into mounting hardware with the Carry Cage which is designed to accommodate everything from extra water bottles to camping and cooking equipment.

Previously Restrap’s hand-made outdoor accessories centred around bags, from cockpit mounted ones to different sized frame bags to ones suitable for folding bikes. Now the British brand is expanding its offerings with mounting hardware to help cater for equipment that need not be carried inside a bag.

Designed in house, tested on and off-road in Yorkshire and produced locally, Restrap says the Carry Cage is manufactured with the same core principle of all its products, with functionality first.

Restrap says its Carry Cage is a secure and versatile carrying solution that allows you to increase your carrying capacity easily, whether you’re bikepacking, touring or just exploring.

“Working in perfect harmony with Restrap Fast Straps or Fork Bags, the Carry Cage accommodates a huge range of cargo from extra water bottles to camping and cooking equipment,” says the brand.

Three adjustable mounting points are included to allow the cage to be mounted in a variety of positions on the bike.

The Carry Cage is made in the UK from laser cut and folded aluminium and is finished off with a sleek black powder coating.

The RRP is set at £34.99 which makes it a slightly cheaper option than Tailfin’s well-made Cargo Cage (£39) offering which has a handy load chip for supporting heavier items, and it can also be removed for mounting longer items, like tent poles for example.

restrap.com