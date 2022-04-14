Restrap promising light and efficient loadout with overhauled Adventure Race bikepacking range

Restrap has updated and expanded its Adventure Race range of bikepacking bags for adventurous cyclists who value functional and lightweight products.

“The core focus behind this range is aimed at those who are looking for an efficient loadout, with enough space to pack the essentials without compromising on pack weight,” Restrap sums up.

The existing range of bags now has been put through its paces over thousands of miles in all conditions and across all disciplines, and Restrap says this has allowed the team to make extensive and informed product updates, as well as fill gaps in the line up.

Restrap has implemented details such as compartmentalisation, double-ended zips and multiple mesh pockets that allow riders to access kit and nutrition quickly and efficiently.

The entire range is also now made from X-Pac X21 fabrics which are derived from sailcloth technology. “Valued for their durable performance, resilience and light weight, this allows all our Adventure Race Range to meet the highest standards expected by riders, no matter what their discipline, on or off road,” says Restrap.

Restrap’s Race Frame Bag Small (£79.99), Race Top Tube Bag (£64.99), Race Aero Bar Bag (£99.99) and Race Saddle Bag (£119.99) have all received an update, but let’s take a look at the new products in the range…

Race Bar Bag, £109.99

This 7 litre capacity handlebar bag features a minimalist hardshell holster that’s constructed with a WX21 technical outer and durable nylon inner lining.

Restrap says the holster is shaped to optimise performance, while keeping weight to a minimum.

Foam spacers and spring-loaded cam locks are designed to provide an easy and reliable way of attaching to your handlebars, while a reflective elastic cord retention strap should help with stability around the head tube.

A 100% waterproof 7L Dry Pack has been designed specifically for the Race Bar Bag, featuring a roll-top closure, reflective detailing and stretchy mesh side pockets that provide accessible storage for food, gloves and other essentials on the go.

Race Stem Bag, £44.99

This stem bag has a 1.1 litre capacity and is designed to provide a highly adjustable and accessible storage solution for nutrition and clothing.

“Our single pull drawcord closure allows for effortless one-handed access into the bag when on the move,” Restrap claims. “One upward pull on the Hypalon tab or shock cord opens or closes the bag respectively, whilst the internal stiffener aids easy access and helps the durable and waterproof VX21 outer hold its shape.”

Stretchy mesh pockets are also included to provide additional external storage.



Race Frame Bag - Large, £89.99

Designed for ultra-distance racing and audax riding, this 4.2 litre bag sits under the top tube and has been built to be practical.

To keep inclement weather at bay, it features an X21 technical waterproof outer, waterproof 6oz nylon inner lining and YKK aquaguard zips. A Hypalon pocket cover is also said to help shield the zips from downpours, while a cut out towards the front of the bag allows for routing cables to devices at the front of the bike.

Pockets on each side and an internal Velcro divider in the main pocket should help keep essentials organised.

Race Top Tube Bag - Long, £69.99

This bag sits on top of the top tube and also consists of an X21 technical waterproof outer, waterproof 6oz nylon inner lining and two-way YKK aquaguard zips.

A rigid internal plastic structure keeps the bag upright and stable, while the universal headset fitting accommodates all headsets, including bikes with a low stack height.

restrap.com