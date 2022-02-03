Support road.cc

Rapha teases this year’s upcoming kit releases and events - check out the highlights

Here’s a sneak peak at Rapha’s on-the-way 2022 kit releases across its Pro Team, Explore, Brevet and Special Edition ranges
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Feb 03, 2022 13:15
1

Rapha has teased the products and events it has in the pipeline for 2022 across its Pro Team, Explore, Brevet and Special Edition ranges, as well the indoor and outdoor challenges it has on its calendar.

2022 Rapha upcoming

“This year, Rapha wants to help you achieve all that you set out to on your bike, to ride further and faster for longer, on all your favourite local routes and a load of new ones,” the brand sums up. 

Here are the details we know so far…

New kit

Pro Team

Developed with the pros, Rapha says its latest racewear products will be available soon. A Crit Jersey developed with L39ion of Los Angeles, a dedicated gravel race jersey created with Colin Strickland and new Women’s Powerweave Bib Shorts are all soon to be released. 

Explore

2022 Rapha upcoming 6

Rapha is bringing out its new Explore Overshorts which have been designed for maximum comfort on and off the bike.

> Review: Rapha Explore Long Sleeve Pullover

Other new off-road layers on the way include Rapha’s Zip Neck Technical T-Shirt and a lightweight Women’s Tank. 

Brevet

“For those looking to go the distance, we’ve doubled down on the performance features required on all-weather endurance rides”, Rapha details.

New additions to the women’s range include the new Brevet Lightweight Gilet. 

> Review: Rapha Men's Brevet Gilet with Pockets

2022 Rapha upcoming 4

The Brevet Bib Shorts have been "overhauled" and there’s also a brand-new Brevet Gore-Tex Rain Jacket which Rapha says is a waterproof, breathable and reflective option that has an “incredibly low pack volume”. 

Special Edition

2022 Rapha upcoming 5

A colourful collaboration with Yorkshire artist Ellen Paige Leach is on the way. 

“Our latest special edition lands later in the season, inspired by the contrasting characters of 50s Swiss stars Ferdi Kübler and Hugo Koblet,” says Rapah, “and look out too for an all-new direction in the limited edition Women’s 100 collection”.

Rides and Experiences

Rapha Rising, 25 to 27 February

2022 Rapha upcoming 3

With three iconic climbs to complete totaling 3,256 metres of elevation in just three days, Rapha says this Zwift challenge is one to put your endurance to the ultimate elevation test.

By completing each col you’ll unlock an exclusive item of kit.

Prestige

Rapha has 15 more of its Rapha Prestige challenges taking place this year. Unsupported and unmarshalled, the event challenges small teams to take on testing courses around the globe, from Santa Cruz to the Brecon Beacons. 

Pennine Rally, 21 to 25 June

2022 Rapha Prestige

After a successful first edition, the Peninne Rally returns, sending riders 500km off-road from Edinburgh to Manchester. 

What kit drop or event are you most looking forward to? 

rapha.cc 

2022 rapha
Rapha
Rapha Pro Team
Rapha Explore
rapha brevet
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

