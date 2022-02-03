Rapha teases this year’s upcoming kit releases and events - check out the highlights

Rapha has teased the products and events it has in the pipeline for 2022 across its Pro Team, Explore, Brevet and Special Edition ranges, as well the indoor and outdoor challenges it has on its calendar.

“This year, Rapha wants to help you achieve all that you set out to on your bike, to ride further and faster for longer, on all your favourite local routes and a load of new ones,” the brand sums up.

Here are the details we know so far…

New kit

Pro Team

Developed with the pros, Rapha says its latest racewear products will be available soon. A Crit Jersey developed with L39ion of Los Angeles, a dedicated gravel race jersey created with Colin Strickland and new Women’s Powerweave Bib Shorts are all soon to be released.

Explore

Rapha is bringing out its new Explore Overshorts which have been designed for maximum comfort on and off the bike.

Other new off-road layers on the way include Rapha’s Zip Neck Technical T-Shirt and a lightweight Women’s Tank.

Brevet

“For those looking to go the distance, we’ve doubled down on the performance features required on all-weather endurance rides”, Rapha details.

New additions to the women’s range include the new Brevet Lightweight Gilet.

The Brevet Bib Shorts have been "overhauled" and there’s also a brand-new Brevet Gore-Tex Rain Jacket which Rapha says is a waterproof, breathable and reflective option that has an “incredibly low pack volume”.

Special Edition

A colourful collaboration with Yorkshire artist Ellen Paige Leach is on the way.

“Our latest special edition lands later in the season, inspired by the contrasting characters of 50s Swiss stars Ferdi Kübler and Hugo Koblet,” says Rapah, “and look out too for an all-new direction in the limited edition Women’s 100 collection”.

Rides and Experiences

Rapha Rising, 25 to 27 February

With three iconic climbs to complete totaling 3,256 metres of elevation in just three days, Rapha says this Zwift challenge is one to put your endurance to the ultimate elevation test.

By completing each col you’ll unlock an exclusive item of kit.

Prestige

Rapha has 15 more of its Rapha Prestige challenges taking place this year. Unsupported and unmarshalled, the event challenges small teams to take on testing courses around the globe, from Santa Cruz to the Brecon Beacons.

Pennine Rally, 21 to 25 June

After a successful first edition, the Peninne Rally returns, sending riders 500km off-road from Edinburgh to Manchester.

