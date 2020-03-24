Rapha releases new Pro Team lightweight backpack

Rapha has unveiled a low-profile and lightweight Pro Team backpack that's designed specifically for training before and after work, which might not be relevant for most of us at the moment but could be a useful option for when the UK's lockdown comes to an end.

The Rapha Pro Team backpack has a 10-litre capacity and the idea is that it sits high enough on your back that it doesn't restrict access to jersey pockets. It is shaped for a low-profile fit and is said to offer an aerodynamic advantage over other commuter bags.

You get a zipped pocket for easy access to your keys and phone, while the lower panel is reflective to help get you seen.

"With the Pro Team Lightweight Backpack, carry your work essentials in comfort without compromising your ability to train," says Rapha.

"Highly breathable dual chest straps ensure a stable fit while our waterproof fabric and water-resistant zips keep the contents safe, ready for use once the real work is done."

We have a sample coming in for test on road.cc although, you know, coronavirus and that means we can't be sure how soon we'll have our review ready.

The Rapha Pro Team backpack is available now for £85

