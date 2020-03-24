Back to Tech news
Rapha releases new Pro Team lightweight backpack

British brand promises an anatomical fit and an aero advantage
by Mat Brett
Tue, Mar 24, 2020 14:00
Rapha has unveiled a low-profile and lightweight Pro Team backpack that's designed specifically for training before and after work, which might not be relevant for most of us at the moment but could be a useful option for when the UK's lockdown comes to an end.

The Rapha Pro Team backpack has a 10-litre capacity and the idea is that it sits high enough on your back that it doesn't restrict access to jersey pockets. It is shaped for a low-profile fit and is said to offer an  aerodynamic advantage over other commuter bags.  

You get a zipped pocket for easy access to your keys and phone, while the lower panel is reflective to help get you seen.

"With the Pro Team Lightweight Backpack, carry your work essentials in comfort without compromising your ability to train," says Rapha.

"Highly breathable dual chest straps ensure a stable fit while our waterproof fabric and water-resistant zips keep the contents safe, ready for use once the real work is done."

We have a sample coming in for test on road.cc although, you know, coronavirus and that means we can't be sure how soon we'll have our review ready.

The Rapha Pro Team backpack is available now for £85 

Get more info here. 

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

