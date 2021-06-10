Rapha launches lightweight titanium accessories for bikepacking with Snow Peak

Rapha has collaborated with outdoor specialist Snow Peak to develop a collection of lightweight titanium products for adventurous bikepackers. The new Rapha x Snow Peak accessories include bottles, mugs and sporks.
“Lightweight, strong, and built to last, these bikepacking staples will heighten any adventure into nature, all made to help you explore further,” says Rapha.
Kanpai bottle, £100
“Made of vacuum-sealed, double-wall stainless steel, the bottle keeps your drink at the desired temperature,” says Rapha.
The bottle has three different lids, two of which can be used to keep your drink hot or cold for “hours at a time” according to Rapha, and the other for easy drinking while riding.
Single Walled Mug, £32
“This durable mug is made of ultralight Japanese titanium and features foldable handles for compact storage, making it easy to carry,” says Rapha.
Rapha says this mug can be placed directly over a heat source. It weighs 68g and has a capacity of 450ml.
Spork, £13
Made from titanium, this spork – spoon/fork hybrid – is claimed to be durable and can be used for cooking as well as eating.
“This versatile spork is super light, making it easy to carry along with the rest of your overnight essentials,” says Rapha. It measures 165mm long by 38mm wide.
Alongside the new Snow Peak collection, Rapha has also recently widened its adventure apparel Explore range for off-road riding and multi-day bikepacking trips to include an Lightweight Gilet (£85), Lightweight Jacket (£100) and Merino T-Shirt (£65).
The Rapha x Snow Peak collection is available now for RCC members for 48 hours before the general release on 12 June.
www.rapha.cc
