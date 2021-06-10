Support road.cc

2021 Rapha x Snow Peak lifestyle mug

Rapha launches lightweight titanium accessories for bikepacking with Snow Peak

The new collection consists of a bottle, mug and spork – yes, a spork
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Thu, Jun 10, 2021 12:11

First Published Jun 10, 2021

7

Rapha has collaborated with outdoor specialist Snow Peak to develop a collection of lightweight titanium products for adventurous bikepackers. The new Rapha x Snow Peak accessories include bottles, mugs and sporks.

2021 Rapha x Snow Peak camping

“Lightweight, strong, and built to last, these bikepacking staples will heighten any adventure into nature, all made to help you explore further,” says Rapha.

Kanpai bottle, £100

2021 Rapha x Snow Peak Kanpai Bottle

“Made of vacuum-sealed, double-wall stainless steel, the bottle keeps your drink at the desired temperature,” says Rapha.

The bottle has three different lids, two of which can be used to keep your drink hot or cold for “hours at a time” according to Rapha, and the other for easy drinking while riding.

Single Walled Mug, £32

2021 Rapha x Snow Peak lifestyle mug 2

“This durable mug is made of ultralight Japanese titanium and features foldable handles for compact storage, making it easy to carry,” says Rapha.

2021 Rapha x Snow Peak Single Walled Mug

Rapha says this mug can be placed directly over a heat source. It weighs 68g and has a capacity of 450ml.

Spork, £13

2021 Rapha x Snow Peak spork

Made from titanium, this spork – spoon/fork hybrid – is claimed to be durable and can be used for cooking as well as eating.

“This versatile spork is super light, making it easy to carry along with the rest of your overnight essentials,” says Rapha. It measures 165mm long by 38mm wide.

Alongside the new Snow Peak collection, Rapha has also recently widened its adventure apparel Explore range for off-road riding and multi-day bikepacking trips to include an Lightweight Gilet (£85), Lightweight Jacket (£100) and Merino T-Shirt (£65).

The Rapha x Snow Peak collection is available now for RCC members for 48 hours before the general release on 12 June.

www.rapha.cc

2021 Rapha Snow Peak
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

