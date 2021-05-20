Rapha expands Explore clothing range with lightweight outer layers and stylish merino tee

Rapha has added to its technical adventure apparel Explore range for off-road riding and multi-day bike-packing trips to include lightweight gilet and jacket options, as well as a merino T-shirt.

The range is built to be durable and packable, which in our eyes makes it suitable for commuting needs too.

> Review: Rapha Women’s Explore Hooded Gore-Tex Pullover

This packable outer layer is designed for tackling variable conditions, and is made from a 25gsm fabric.

Suited for all-day outings, its a regular fit but cut a little longer than normal in the torso.

“Made from a lightweight fabric that is wind-blocking yet highly breathable with a durable water repellent treatment making the garment rain-resistant,” says Rapha.

The gilet can be packed away into its small side pocket, and there’s also pull loops for clipping onto your bike or luggage.

“The styling is minimal to ensure the garment is as light as possible, with a smaller front zip placket and a hem chord without the usual pullers,” says Rapha.

The back also features an integrated hanger loop for quick drying and convenient storing.

“The Explore Lightweight Jacket provides protection from the elements when you need it, and stows away neatly when you don’t [into a small side pocket],” says Rapha.

> Review: Rapha Explore Powerweave Shoes

It features the same lightweight 25gsm fabric as the gilet option (detailed above) with a durable water repellency treatment for those rainy outings.

Inner pocket pull loops and a hanger loop on the back are also included.

Made from a two-tone marl merino blend, this relaxed-fitting shirt is designed to keep you cool and dry in mild weather when worn on its own, but can also be worn beneath an outer layer if you need to benefit from the insulating qualities of the merino fabric.

> Review: Rapha Explore Long Sleeve Pullover

“The merino, also used in our Brevet Windblock Jersey, adds natural antibacterial and odour resistant properties while nylon provides strength and stability,” says Rapha.

An integrated mesh yoke at the neck promises to keep you cool, while a hidden hanger loop allows you to hang the shirt to dry.

Alongside reflective tabs on the back, signal cuffs can be rolled back to reveal pixel print reflective detailing to improve visibility in low light conditions.

