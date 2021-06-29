Rapha launches third Legion of Los Angeles collection with men’s and women’s cuts

Rapha has unveiled the new 2021 L39ION of Los Angeles racing collection as used by the team that has dominated the US crit scene over the last few seasons and are in their first year as a professional Continental team. There are jerseys, bib shorts and accessories, including socks and snoods.

The new volcano-inspired 2021 Legion kit now also has women’s cuts as this season is the first that the team has women competing in its colours, with Skylar Schneider and Kendall Ryan welcomed as part of the squad earlier in the year.

Justin and Cory Williams lead the team and look determined to make a difference in cycling. For example, the Legion team raised $50,000 last year to help increase diversity and inclusion in cycling.

The styling of the 2021 Legion kit combines “the familiar crashing wave design with a surge of volcanic energy, befitting the team’s reputation as a force of nature,” Rapha says. Wow! That's quite a statement.

Like the look? Let's check out the features...

Men’s and Women’s Legion Pro Team Aero Jersey, £145

Designed to give an aerodynamic advantage, this jersey is used by the Legion team on racing days.

“The jersey’s leading edges feature smooth fabrics to aid airflow away from the rider’s front, while the back panel uses a sleek fabric with a directional nap to provide an aerodynamic advantage,” Rapha explains.

A third fabric with seashell shaped indentations is used across the shoulders to further aid airflow.

The three rear pockets are lined with mesh to prevent overheating, while the collar remains low to avoid any chin irritation.

Men’s and Women’s Legion Pro Team Training Jersey, £85

This jersey is coming soon and it is more suited for training in warm to mild conditions.

It is made with a lightweight, open-structured fabric on front panels for its wicking and breathability qualities, while Rapha says a close-knit fabric has been used round the back for added sun protection and improved support for packed pockets.

“A thicker elastic trim on the pockets keeps the contents secure, and a gusset at the bottom expands to add extra volume,” Rapha explains.

Men’s and Women’ Legion Pro Team Bib Shorts, £195

“Cut for comfort in an on-bike position, the [men’s] bib shorts feature our size-specific, dual-density Pro Team chamois pad, as used on race day by Legion riders,” Rapha says.

There’s also bibs available with a women’s specific chamois pad that’s said to be suited to intense race efforts.

Rapha says the minimal seam construction creates a streamlined shape to prevent the fabric from bunching at the hips, while low profile, extra wide leg grippers should provide a stable fit.

“The uppers are made of a high-stretch mesh fabric that is fast-drying and high-wicking for comfort on hotter days,” Rapha promises.

A single radio pocket is also included on the lower back for use in races. It’s offset to avoid discomfort.

Legion Socks, £15

As well as jerseys and shorts, there are some other accessories on offer in similar "volcanic energy" styling.

The socks are made from nylon.

“A breathable mesh on the upper foot allows excess heat to escape while the reinforced toe and heel boxes improve durability for long-lasting use”, Rapha promises.

Legion Snood, £15

The Legion Snood is made of PrimaLoft which is an insulating, thermal yarn that’s quick-drying and folds down with minimal bulk.

Legion Bidon, £12

Made with taste-free, BPA-free plastic that’s 100% recyclable, Rapha says this water bottle is easy to open and the cap is leak-proof. Both the cap and body are also both dishwasher safe.

There’s also a stylish cap with embroidered decals on the side panels for £15.

The Legion of Los Angeles 2021 kit is available from Thursday 1 July on rapha.cc.

A portion of the profits from the new kit sales will be reinvested back into the team to fund their development.

rapha.cc