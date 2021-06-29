Support road.cc

2021 Legion collection

Rapha launches third Legion of Los Angeles collection with men’s and women’s cuts

The new collection includes jerseys and bibs used by the US team
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Jun 29, 2021 16:00
Rapha has unveiled the new 2021 L39ION of Los Angeles racing collection as used by the team that has dominated the US crit scene over the last few seasons and are in their first year as a professional Continental team. There are jerseys, bib shorts and accessories, including socks and snoods.

The new volcano-inspired 2021 Legion kit now also has women’s cuts as this season is the first that the team has women competing in its colours, with Skylar Schneider and Kendall Ryan welcomed as part of the squad earlier in the year.

Justin and Cory Williams lead the team and look determined to make a difference in cycling. For example, the Legion team raised $50,000 last year to help increase diversity and inclusion in cycling.

The styling of the 2021 Legion kit combines “the familiar crashing wave design with a surge of volcanic energy, befitting the team’s reputation as a force of nature,” Rapha says. Wow! That's quite a statement.

Like the look? Let's check out the features...

Men’s and Women’s Legion Pro Team Aero Jersey, £145

2021 Legion collection Aero Jersey

Designed to give an aerodynamic advantage, this jersey is used by the Legion team on racing days.

“The jersey’s leading edges feature smooth fabrics to aid airflow away from the rider’s front, while the back panel uses a sleek fabric with a directional nap to provide an aerodynamic advantage,” Rapha explains.

A third fabric with seashell shaped indentations is used across the shoulders to further aid airflow.

The three rear pockets are lined with mesh to prevent overheating, while the collar remains low to avoid any chin irritation.

Men’s and Women’s Legion Pro Team Training Jersey, £85

2021 Legion collection Training Jersey

This jersey is coming soon and it is more suited for training in warm to mild conditions.

It is made with a lightweight, open-structured fabric on front panels for its wicking and breathability qualities, while Rapha says a close-knit fabric has been used round the back for added sun protection and improved support for packed pockets.

“A thicker elastic trim on the pockets keeps the contents secure, and a gusset at the bottom expands to add extra volume,” Rapha explains.

Men’s and Women’ Legion Pro Team Bib Shorts, £195

2021 Legion collection Men's Bib Shorts

“Cut for comfort in an on-bike position, the [men’s] bib shorts feature our size-specific, dual-density Pro Team chamois pad, as used on race day by Legion riders,” Rapha says.

There’s also bibs available with a women’s specific chamois pad that’s said to be suited to intense race efforts.

2021 Legion collection Women's Bib Shorts

Rapha says the minimal seam construction creates a streamlined shape to prevent the fabric from bunching at the hips, while low profile, extra wide leg grippers should provide a stable fit.

“The uppers are made of a high-stretch mesh fabric that is fast-drying and high-wicking for comfort on hotter days,” Rapha promises.

A single radio pocket is also included on the lower back for use in races. It’s offset to avoid discomfort.

Legion Socks, £15

As well as jerseys and shorts, there are some other accessories on offer in similar "volcanic energy" styling.

2021 Rapha Legion socks

The socks are made from nylon. 

“A breathable mesh on the upper foot allows excess heat to escape while the reinforced toe and heel boxes improve durability for long-lasting use”, Rapha promises.

Legion Snood, £15

2021 Rapha Legion snood

The Legion Snood is made of PrimaLoft which is an insulating, thermal yarn that’s quick-drying and folds down with minimal bulk.

Legion Bidon, £12

2021 Legion collection Bidon

Made with taste-free, BPA-free plastic that’s 100% recyclable, Rapha says this water bottle is easy to open and the cap is leak-proof. Both the cap and body are also both dishwasher safe.

There’s also a stylish cap with embroidered decals on the side panels for £15.

2021 Rapha Legion cap

The Legion of Los Angeles 2021 kit is available from Thursday 1 July on rapha.cc.

A portion of the profits from the new kit sales will be reinvested back into the team to fund their development.

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

