Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
POC launches Propel — some huge new glasses that make your face and ears more aerodynamic (apparently)2023 POC Propel cycling glasses EF education

POC launches Propel — some huge new glasses that make your face and ears more aerodynamic (apparently)

The brand says this is the most aerodynamic pair of glasses it has ever made, with the massive lenses providing a fairing to direct airflow away from the rider's un-aero ears
by Suvi Loponen
Tue, Jan 24, 2023 14:09
3

POC, the Swedish cycling apparel and accessories brand, has launched Propel, a pair of cycling glasses that the brand says are “designed to enhance aerodynamics and performance" by eliminating the rider's ears causing turbulence. 

The large lens and special temple design make the Propel sit closer to the face, with a wrap-around feel and precise side fairings which guide air away from a rider’s ears.

The air is thus directed to flow over the rider's shoulders, instead of allowing a rider's ears to cause turbulence - which creates a smoother airflow and enhances a rider's aerodynamic profile, POC explains. 

2023 POC Propel cycling glasses aero benefits

 

If you were wondering why aerodynamics have been considered in a pair of shades where any gains are likely to be rather marginal, it's because the Propel glasses are part of POC's 'aero initiative', which aims to make all of its products as aero as possible with the help of technologies such as computational fluid dynamic testing (CFD). 

“We know the world of performance cycling is about marginal gains, and every watt saved can make a difference. We tested [the Propel] continually with CFD to research and fine-tune our ideas. The results led us to design the eyewear with the rider's body and position in the forefront of our minds. The result is the most aerodynamic eyewear we have ever produced,” POC’s eyewear manager, Tilda Håll summarised the Propel.

It goes without saying that one place where marginal gains are crucial is World Tour racing, and we’ve already seen the Propel debut at the Tour Down Under with EF Education First women's and men's teams. 

2023 POC Propel cycling glasses_PurpleQuartz_Translucent_Violet_SilverMirror.0001

The Propel shades come in six different frame colours and eight lens options are available, with each pair also coming with a clear lens. The glasses are constructed with a bio-grilamid frame, three nose bridge sizes are included, and the temples are fully adjustable in both length and grip for absolute comfort. 

The glasses are available now and retail for £230.

poc
sunglasses
aerodynamic
Suvi Loponen

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

Latest Comments

 