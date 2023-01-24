POC launches Propel — some huge new glasses that make your face and ears more aerodynamic (apparently)

POC, the Swedish cycling apparel and accessories brand, has launched Propel, a pair of cycling glasses that the brand says are “designed to enhance aerodynamics and performance" by eliminating the rider's ears causing turbulence.

The large lens and special temple design make the Propel sit closer to the face, with a wrap-around feel and precise side fairings which guide air away from a rider’s ears.

The air is thus directed to flow over the rider's shoulders, instead of allowing a rider's ears to cause turbulence - which creates a smoother airflow and enhances a rider's aerodynamic profile, POC explains.

If you were wondering why aerodynamics have been considered in a pair of shades where any gains are likely to be rather marginal, it's because the Propel glasses are part of POC's 'aero initiative', which aims to make all of its products as aero as possible with the help of technologies such as computational fluid dynamic testing (CFD).

“We know the world of performance cycling is about marginal gains, and every watt saved can make a difference. We tested [the Propel] continually with CFD to research and fine-tune our ideas. The results led us to design the eyewear with the rider's body and position in the forefront of our minds. The result is the most aerodynamic eyewear we have ever produced,” POC’s eyewear manager, Tilda Håll summarised the Propel.

It goes without saying that one place where marginal gains are crucial is World Tour racing, and we’ve already seen the Propel debut at the Tour Down Under with EF Education First women's and men's teams.

The Propel shades come in six different frame colours and eight lens options are available, with each pair also coming with a clear lens. The glasses are constructed with a bio-grilamid frame, three nose bridge sizes are included, and the temples are fully adjustable in both length and grip for absolute comfort.

The glasses are available now and retail for £230.