Pashley launches new Pathfinder collection featuring 3D-printed lugs and frame parts

Founded in 1926, British bike manufacturer Pashley has expanded its Pathfinder range with four new models, including two e-bikes. This new lineup, with frames made from an assortment of Reynolds 725, 631 and 525 butted steel tubes and featuring 3D-printed stainless lugs, aims to appeal to a broader audience, with prices starting at £1,995 for the acoustic bikes and £3,295 for the e-bikes.

If you weren't aware, Pashley is now Britain’s longest-established bicycle maker, and only one of three left manufacturing bikes on any kind of scale on these shores. The new Pathfinder bikes are the first to be released by Pashley since Andy Smallwood was appointed as CEO in June, following his move from Ribble.

Smallwood says: “The Pathfinder Collection is the next exciting chapter in Pashley’s well-established heritage of hand-crafting bikes here in the UK.

"The Pathfinders will open Pashley to a new audience of cyclists who are looking to take their cycling experiences to new heights, with or without power assistance. Although very British in their making, the Pathfinders have been designed to appeal to the wider global audience as we look to further strengthen our reach beyond these shores.”

The bikes are handcrafted in Stratford-upon-Avon, featuring Reynolds steel frames with carbon fibre forks, equipped with Shimano CUES drivetrains and hydraulic disc brakes. According to the brand, the bikes are "discipline-crossing machines", designed to handle everything from daily commutes in town centres to country lanes and off-road trails.

We reckon they're somewhat reminiscent of Specialized's now defunct Globe sub-brand, which gained recognition for its stylish urban bikes back in 2009.

The Pathfinder

The Pathfinder is designed for everyday riding, described by Pashley as equally "comfortable conquering the urban commute as it is on the weekend spin to the coffee shop".

Its frame features a combination of Reynolds 725, 631, and 525 butted steel tubes, with a full carbon fibre fork and tapered steerer.

The bike is equipped with semi-slick Panaracer Gravel King tyres, Shimano CUES 1x11 drivetrain and Shimano MT201 hydraulic brakes.

The Pathfinder E

Virtually identical to its non-electric sibling, the Pathfinder E is described by the brand as "lightweight, nimble and comfortable", with the added benefit of a Mahle X30 rear hub motor coupled with a 250Wh internal battery.

This bike comes fully equipped with full-length alloy mudguards and front and rear lights powered by the Mahle battery, weighing in at a claimed 17.8 kg.

The Pathfinder and Pathfinder E are available in two classic, heritage shades – Ash Green or Trail Stone, and are both available in a diamond or step-through frame design.

The Pathfinder X

The Pathfinder X is designed for both on and off-road riding and features a Pashley Porteur front rack, Shimano Cues 1x11 drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and mountain bike tyres.

Both the Pathfinder X and the Pathfinder XE are available in a choice of two colours - Ocean Blue or Amethyst.

The Pathfinder XE

The Pathfinder XE claims to bring a retro approach to the world of e-mountain bikes, designed for off-road trails. The complete bike is said to weigh 17kg.

Powering this bike is the Mahle X30 rear hub motor, which delivers 250W and 45 Nm of torque. Additionally, the internal battery can be enhanced with a range extender, increasing the bike's range by 85%.

The drivetrain is managed by the Shimano CUES 1x11 groupset, featuring an 11-43T wide-range cassette and a 40T chainset with a narrow/wide chainring.

Specifications overview

Pathfinder and Pathfinder E Specifications

Gears: Shimano CUES 11-speed, 11-43T cassette

Frame: Reynolds butted steel tubes (725, 631, & 525)

Fork: Full carbon, tapered steerer

Saddle: Brooks B17 (Diamond frame), Brooks B17s (Step-through frame)

Wheels: 700c aluminium rim, tubeless-ready

Tyres: Panaracer Gravel King Semi Slick 40mm

Brakes: Shimano MT201 hydraulic disc

Pathfinder E Drive System: Mahle X30 electric assist motor

Pathfinder X & XE Specifications

Gears: Shimano CUES 11-speed, 11-43T cassette

Frame: Reynolds butted steel tubes (725, 631, & 525)

Fork: Full carbon, tapered steerer

Saddle: Brooks Cambium C15 Black

Wheels: 27.5" aluminium rim, tubeless-ready

Tyres: Schwalbe Smart Sam 27.5 x 2.1"

Brakes: Shimano MT201 hydraulic disc

Pathfinder XE Drive System: Mahle X30 electric assist motor

Pricing and availability

The Pathfinder collection from Pashley is now available online through its website or from Pashley dealers.

Prices start at £1,995 for the Pathfinder and Pathfinder X, and £3,295 for the Pathfinder E and XE.

For more information, head over to pashley.co.uk