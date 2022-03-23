Orro expands Terra gravel range with steel and aluminium models, plus a new e-bike

Orro is adding a steel Terra S adventure bike to its range, introducing a new aluminium Terra X with increased tyre clearance, and will also shortly launch a Terra E e-bike.

The Terra bikes have been a central part of Orro’s range for a few years now. There are the Terra C bikes that are built around carbon-fibre frames, and the Terra G models that use triple-butted 6061 aluminium frames.

When we recently reviewed the Orro Terra C Ekar 1x we called it “a great bike for those who want speed off the beaten track”. We said, “As an out-and-out gravel machine it offers the ideal geometry to be fun and confidence-inspiring on loose surfaces, which makes for one very capable bike.”

Now Orro has decided to mix things up with the introduction of three new platforms: Terra S, Terra X, and Terra E.

The Terra S is the steel model that’s designed for adventure riders, so it has plenty of options for carrying gear.

It comes with a gorgeous-looking head tube, an oversized seat tube, and a flattened top tube that’s designed to help keep a bag in place.

The cables enter the frame at the top of the down tube and full outers help to keep rain and mud from interfering with the performance. The bike is 1x and 2x compatible and the bottom bracket is threaded.

You get three bottle cage mounts on the down tube and seat tube so you can choose a position that avoids frame bags if necessary, and further mounts on the underside of the down tube.

There are plenty more mounts elsewhere for carrying luggage – on top of the top tube and the legs of the full carbon monocoque fork, as well as rack mounts at the rear of the frame. You also get mounts for fitting full mudguards.

Complete bike built up with a 2x (double chainring) version of Shimano’s gravel-specific GRX 400 groupset is £1,799.99.

The model pictured, in a 1x Shimano GRX 600 build, is £1,999.99

The Terra X is designed to be a lot like the existing Terra C carbon-fibre bike but in triple-butted aluminium with welds that will be smoothed on the final version.

The Terra X has a top tube with a flat-top, designed to stabilise any bag you fit up there, and comes with the same full-carbon fork as the Terra S (above). The final version will have more clearance than the model pictured here, allowing you to fit tyres up to 42mm wide. For comparison, the existing Orro Terra G has clearance for tyres up to 35mm, so it’s more of an all-road bike than a full-on gravel bike.

The Orro Terra X in a Shimano GRX 400 build is £1,599.99 while a GRX 600 version is £1,1799.99.

The other completely new model is the Terra E e-bike which will be available in both drop bar and flat bar versions. Orro says that it has delivered an electric bike that performs well, looks like a standard non-electric bike, and weighs less than 13kg.

The Terra E uses FSA’s rear hub electric-assist motor with a 250Wh battery unit that’s concealed inside the down tube.

You can choose between five different levels of assistance – up to a maximum of 250w and 42 N m of torque – via a button in the top tube. If you want to extend the range, tou can fit an additional battery in the bottle cage.

Although the Terra E’s carbon frame uses an entirely new mould, Orro says that it tried to keep the design as close as possible to that of the existing Terra C. The geometry of the XS size had to be adjusted slightly in order to accommodate the battery in the down tube, for example, but the changes are minimal.

Like the Terra C, the Terra E takes a press fit bottom bracket. Orro says that it never has a problem with users experiencing creaking, putting that down to high quality control standards and the use of good bottom brackets.

The Orro Terra E is £3,799.99.

www.orrobikes.com