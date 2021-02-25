Nex-Gen unveils new Aero V7 Gravel Wheelset

Nex-Gen Sports has released its new Aero V7 Gravel Wheelset with a rim profile and aerodynamic optimisation by aerodynamics expert Paul Lew (formerly of Reynolds and Edco). The rim is made from spread tow carbon and Textreme Innegra, the idea being to provide more damage tolerance and impact resistance than usual, as well as a great strength-to-weight ratio for off-road blasts.

The factory/designer-to-consumer internet brand Nex-Gen launched earlier this month and represents a group of experienced sports product designers, engineers, materials and manufacturing experts, as we reported here.

We reviewed the Sector GCI Wheelset 700C XD last year, and the rims look similar to the V7's and use Textreme Innegra for impact resistance. Sector also claims that its wheels offer 50% more vertical compliance than standard carbon rims. Sector says that it had exclusivity on this Innegra tech for a year, but that other brands are now free to incorporate it into their lineups.

Nex-Gen says that its wheel uses "a totally different rim profile which is designed and aero tuned by carbon wheel guru Paul Lew" and that "the V7 layup is specifically designed for that profile to get the feel and high impact we want".

Nex-Gen claims the new V7 wheelset is the world’s first aerodynamically optimised gravel wheelset that uses “a composite rim structure specifically optimised for improved impact resistance and lower tuned vertical stiffness for improved compliance”.

The rim is 38.5mm deep with a 33mm external width, and a 26mm internal width.

“The Nex-Gen Innegra/carbon rim is approximately the same weight as a regular carbon composite version yet... a more comfortable ride and exceeds 160 joules ISO impact without fracture compared to 140 joules for pure carbon composite version before fracture,” claims Nex-Gen.

The wheelset weighs a claimed 1553g with Sapim CX-Ray (front and non-driveside rear) and CX Sprint (driveside rear) spokes laced in a 24/24 double cross pattern to an Industry 9 Torch hub. The axle is 12x100m at the front and 12x142mm at the rear (adaptors available). It has a Shimano HG11 freehub body, but others are available upon request.

Tested with Schwalbe’s G-One Allround MicroSkin tyres, Nex-Gen recommends using these with the wheelset.

Available for $1,699 (approx £1200), the wheelset comes with rip tape, Stem Gem tubeless valves and Nex-Gen Super sealant.

www.nex-gensports.com