Nex-Gen Sports unites the bike industry’s best with new factory-to-consumer model

Next-Gen, who claim to be the first and only factory/designer-to-consumer internet brand platform, has launched. Through this new 'F/D-2-C' setup, consumers can choose to buy exclusive products directly from the designer and factory which manufacturers it, bypassing all the middle men.
Nex-Gen represents a group of “highly experienced” sports product designers, engineers, materials and manufacturing experts, who work together under a Mutually Beneficial Cooperation (MBC), to produce exclusive and innovative products available via its website, which can be found here. From the bike industry there's a selection of road, track and mountain bike products available, and there's also products from the world of kayaking, rock climbing and motocross represented.
Who are these bike industry veterans? Well, Nex-Gen has rounded up some familiar and very respected names.
Paul Lew is an aerodynamics expert who has been working in wheel and carbon component development since 1989. He is famous for designing the Black Hole wheel (spokeless, hubless front wheel for track cycling) in the mid-1990s and the innovative PRO VT-1 full carbon wheel in the 2000s.
Lew took over as CEO of Edco in 2016, having previously joined Reynolds Cycling as the Director of Technology and Innovation in 2008 and before that re-designing Shimano’s wheel programme in 2003.
Another of Nex-Gen’s leading veterans is Dimitris Katsanis. He is an expert in 3D titanium printing and composites and went on to found Metron PLC.
Katsanis has also been the Principal design consultant for Team Sky/Ineos and is famous for designing the British Cycling track team bikes which went on to win multiple medals at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics. He has also worked as a Technical Director for the UCI previously.
Also part of the Nex-Gen is Andrea Invernizzi (Ex- head product designer at Deda Elementi and Dedacciai), Victor Major (CEO of Velocite Tech Co Ltd) and Adam Gans (former Director of Development and Innovation at Nike, Adidas, Bauer, Performance Sports Group and Reebox-CCM).
But why are these experts coming together?
Nex-Gen says: “There currently exists a wide chasm in the world of high performance sporting goods that represents what can be purchased through the regular high-street-brand (HSB) multi-link distribution model and what is physically possible given world best design, technology, materials and no budgetary constraint.
“For the first time experts from numerous fields work together to design, develop and manufacture a wide range of highly refined sporting goods products without the physical and often financial restraints common in highly structured organisations with traditional sales models.”
Exciting products are beginning to line the Nex-Gen site already, with 3D printed saddles said to be coming soon, road wheels under development and much, much more.
What is currently available? Some new Aero V7 gravel wheels, weighing in at a claimed 1553 grams for the set, which feature a proprietary mix of Innegra polyolefin and carbon composite spread. Plus there's a 3D printed titanium alloy stem (114 grams) is available from Metron, with a +/- 8 degree rise.
CEO and Co-Founder of Nexgen, Paul Farrell, shares more on Nexgen came to be in the video below.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
This is the occasional downside of taking primary. The ignorant driver who thinks they need to educate a cyclist about their road position with...
I did wonder. Heavy duty, so I shouldn't worry about my 22 year old Abus D-lock that has seen 9 bike come and go.
I don't ever recall seeing any of them with more than 2 carrier bags. Very few shoppers bother to get a trolley and push it round the store, it's...
The driver was only affected by the A-Pillar because HE FAILED to look around it properly! No matter how big the A-Pillar is, the driver has the...
Agreed.
Grey / silver c.f. bright safe colours.
Plus Neil at Bowman is a lovely fella, lots of industry experience.
Rubbish - I've had a couple of Elite ones that work in exactly the same way for about 20 years!...
Despite my conviction that e-bikes are the creation of Satan, the technology is interesting and increasingly difficult to detect by just looking at...
No idea if they were marketed for road only but they were certainly 130mm rear spacing. Not only that, even then Hope were able to supply me with a...