Supersapiens launches Energy Band to give real-time glucose data and help you maximise performance

Wearable device communicates with arm-mounted sensor to help you manage your fuelling during and after exercise
by Mat Brett
Mon, Sep 20, 2021 17:17
3

Supersapiens has announced a new wearable device called the Energy Band that, in conjunction with Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, can display your glucose data in real-time on your wrist or handlebar as you exercise.

The existing Abbott Libre Sense glucose bio sport sensor attaches to the back of your arm and can be worn for up to 14 days. Previously, you could get the data on Supersapiens’ smartphone app on your phone, or have the app stream the info to some Garmin devices

Supersapiens says that its Energy Band, Version Zero, “is the first and only wearable device that can read sport glucose data directly from Abbott’s Libre Sense”, communicating via Bluetooth. Other compatible devices need your smartphone to act as a data bridge.

The idea is that you can use this information to manage your fuelling while exercising to sustain high-intensity work and avoid fatigue caused by low glucose levels. You can also manage glucose levels to maximise your recovery and, Supersapiens says, ultimately achieve greater performance gains.

The Energy Band displays current glucose values along with a trend arrow. By tapping on the side you can see different stats, including your daily glucose exposure and tracking against your daily goal.

The Energy Band is said to be easy to read thanks to an eight colour LCD and is water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM). It runs off a lithium-ion battery and is fully rechargeable in about three hours.

The Supersapiens Energy Band is available at supersapiens.com for €159 (about £137).

Get details on buying an Abbott Libre Sense glucose bio sport sensor here

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

