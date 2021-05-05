New look incoming to Strava’s app layout

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
Bizarrely I actually voted for the Lib Dems in that election and was pretty pleased with what they managed to do....
The social distancing excuse is nonsensical.
Perhaps we should not pave roads and just leave as mud or gravel tracks ? If your 4x4 cannot get through then use a tracked vehicle ? It seems all...
it means no No Cycling obviously also I believe case law has proven a person pushing a bicycle is classed as a pedestrian
Boardman SLR 8.6 with a few upgrades!
Call me a cynic, but I fully expect that the "fixed penalty process" includes the whole range of 'penalties' that can be directly applied by the...
Erm - so what suicide prevention measures have they now put in place, that it's suddenly safe again to open the walkways? Surely they've done...
I have read this article 4 times now and i still have absolutely no idea what its trying to tell me.
found the culpritshttps://youtu.be/SQNIpLoN_-8?t=47
The number of times you would spin out on 42x11 and not be freewheeling on 50x11 is probably quite small....