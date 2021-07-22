Muc-Off pledges to save 200 tonnes of plastic before 2023 after smashing original 30 tonne target

Muc-Off has announced its new target to save over 200 tonnes of plastic by 2023 after it topped the original goal of 30 tonnes by shifting to recycled cardboard packaging and upping its product refill stations.

The bicycle care brand has so far saved in excess of 94 tonnes of plastic from its products since setting it’s plastic-saving challenge back in 2020 as part of its Project Green sustainability initiative.

Reaching its target 18 months ahead of schedule, Muc-Off has decided to set a more ambitious 200 tonne challenge, more than six times its previous goal.

“Our new target is to make sure that we’re continuing to push full steam ahead in our mission to save as much plastic as we can,” says Muc-Off.

Muc-Off has updated its plastic packaging to recyclable cardboard for a significant number of products including its Premium Brush Kits and X3 Chain Machine.

Customers can also now take their empty Nano Tech Bike Cleaner bottles and fill up with fresh cleaner at one of Muc-Off’s 2,000 refill stations worldwide, instead of buying a new bottle.

Muc-Off says it plans to expand refill offerings too, with lubes soon to be available in refill form.

There’s over 500 refill shops in the UK, and you can find the closest to you over here.

The brand has also removed PTFEs from all spray, protectants and lubes: “PTFEs can cause serious harm to wildlife when they drain into water sources, so developing alternative formulas has, and continues to be, a real passion-project for the company,” Muc-Off notes.

Muc-Off is not the only cycling brand putting sustainability targets towards the top of its objectives. Here's how others have recently stepped up their eco-friendly efforts...

Tyre brand Hutchinson recently launched its new Gridskin reinforcement technology that’s designed to increase puncture protection while also reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing.

The new reinforcement reduces the number of manufacturing processing steps from four to one, and with this, the waste generated and emissions associated with these steps have also been reduced.

Then there’s Van Rysel who decided to only sell its Flanders lifestyle range within a 1,083km radius of Roubaix to limited the CO2 emissions involved in transportation.

Apidura also recently launched its new Revive store that's designed to get used packs back into circulation, extend the useful lifecycle of its products, and therefore reduce unnecessary waste.

Clothing brands including Rapha and Velocio also continue to up the percentage of recycled materials used within its apparel.

muc-off.com