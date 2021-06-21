Support road.cc

Van Rysel collection

Van Rysel releases Flanders lifestyle range with donations going towards cobble renovations

The collection will only be sold in countries within 1083km of Roubaix for environmental reasons…
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Mon, Jun 21, 2021 09:10

First Published Jun 21, 2021

Van Rysel has launched a lifestyle clothing range for riders to showcase their passion away from the bike while raising funds for restoring sections of France’s cobbled roads, with pavé-themed sweatshirts and t-shirts.

Van Rysel Lifestyle Collection 6

There are two different styles of sweatshirts and t-shirts available: a printed design of the peloton on the ‘secteurs pavés’, as well as subtle embroidered options.

Van Rysel Lifestyle Collection 5

Van Rysel says it will contribute to the renovation of the pavé sectors of the North of France by donating profits to Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix, the charity that looks after all the historic cobbled routes for cyclists.

Van Rysel Lifestyle Collection 3

Made in the Gentle Factory in Roubaix, Van Rysel says the products are sustainable and eco-friendly with fully organic and/or recycled materials used, as well as being made to last.

Van Rysel Lifestyle Collection 8

The collection will only be on sale within 1083km of Roubaix in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Belgium, to limit the CO2 emissions involved in transportation, that figure chosen because it is the largest distance between any two French cities. Van Rysel says that selling within 1083km of Roubaix is like selling in France.

Van Rysel Lifestyle Collection 7

“We want to act eco-friendly. That’s why we do not guarantee availability in complete Europe,” says Van Rysel. 

There are 300 of each sweatshirt style available, which cost £59.99, and 1000 of each t-shirt design priced at £29.99. They're available at www.decathlon.co.uk

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

