More pictures emerge of new Van Rysel aero bike with mysterious new front tyre

Last week, we spotted Decathlon AG2R sprinters riding a new Van Rysel aero bike at the Tour de France, and now we have some better pictures... including what appears to be a new front tyre with an unusual tread pattern. Let's have a closer look.
Van Rysel has been one of the most talked about cycling brands in 2024, as it's jumped in at the deep end with the RCR Pro and taken multiple World Tour victories under the AG2R Decathlon team riders. Available exclusively through French sporting retail giant Decathlon, you can buy an exact replica of the RCR Pro all-round race bike for the princely sum of £9,000.
> Best road bike tyres
This new bike spotted is not the RCR Pro, and looks more like a pure aero road bike from the Flemish brand. It's likely a replacement for the FCR - standing for 'Fast Racer' - Van Rysel's current aero bike (pictured below).
While other brands are adopting a one-bike-to-do-it-all approach, this new bike appears to be a fully-fledged aero bike. Currently, many of the best road bikes combine aero and lightweight, such as Trek's 8th generation Madone, which was released last week marking the end of the road for the carbon-framed version of the lightweight Émonda.
> Can the Van Rysel RCR Pro become one of the most successful bikes on cycling's WorldTour?
People on social media are comparing the new Van Rysel bike to the discontinued Specialized Venge, and the tubes are considerably larger and more rectangular than the RCR Pro and current FCR. There is a notably deeper headtube and bulkier bottom bracket area, following other new bikes such as the Pinarello Dogma F and Canyon Aeroad.
It has dropped seatstays like the RCR, and there's also no surprise to find an integrated cockpit from Deda.
On closer inspection, it's not just the frame that appears to be new, as riders using the new bike also appear to be using different tyres.
In the picture further up the article, you can see that the front and rear tyres differ, and the front tyre is one we haven't seen before. We would guess it's from Continental, because AG2R are sponsored by them, however the tread pattern and branding is clearly different to the tyre affixed to the rear wheel.
Why might this be? Is it for improved aerodynamic gains and/or improved traction, and could it be paired with a new wheel too? We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information...
This has all the hallmarks of an extra hostile takeover. Drive Stages into bankrupcy then get the bits Giant were interested in for a song.
You mean the ones that I see regularly that are always empty? I've also never seen as many bikes attached to the railings as in that picture either...
Another zinger from Dumbrunner, although they got the news headline wrong, should be "Runner seriously injured in collision with BMW"
"Generic production techniques create generic bikes. Do you want generic?" And yet it's ended up looking just like one ofvthose generic bikes.
If you intend them to be applicable for shared paths, couldn't at least one of the images include a bicycle?...
I think in this instance the riders themselves were partially to blame. Look at the amount of road space there is available! Why choose to ride...
The fairing rule is a bit of a joke. Lots of us TT with UCI approved disc wheels that are spoked and have an obvious fairing over them. And...
The selfie is also a strong element of that problem. It used to be that simply having a photograph of something was a clear enough indication that ...
... and not a few on other parts too. But we don't ever recheck (unless someone manages the feat of getting themselves sentenced to a driving ban)...
You can actually buy Black reflective tape (which weirdly reflects white) and Green replective tape that reflects, erm Green, so if they wanted to...