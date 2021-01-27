Support road.cc

Vamoots RCS Factory 01

Moots unveils Vamoots RCS titanium road bike for 40th anniversary

A new carbon fork and redesigned 3D printed dropouts feature on this new road offering from the American titanium specialists
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Jan 27, 2021 09:25
US titanium frame manufacturers Moots has launched a brand new Vamoots RCS which it describes as "a modern titanium road bike with high-volume tyres". It is designed to “handle just about anything”, while keeping a classic road aesthetic.

“The bike is ideally suited to cover a mix of ever changing surfaces; smooth pavement, rougher chipseal, and well-maintained dirt roads that are common road fare in Routt County [Colorado], the home of Moots,” say the titanium frame specialists.

Vamoots RCS Factory 14

The RCS stands for Routt County Special as the bike is one for the riding territory the brand’s employees grind up on every ride.

Vamoots RCS Factory 11

Moots’ double butted RSL titanium tubing is at the heart of the Vamoots RCS. The butting is specified to each frame size for “strength and ride quality”.

The tubes are said to be “precisely mitered to allow for full tack welding before being finished with a second-pass 6/4 titanium alloy weld for added durability and the renowned ‘stack-of-dimes’ appearance”.

Vamoots RCS Factory 10

The 3D printed dropouts, which have been a signature feature across Moots’ range, have been redesigned for improved rear axle and disc brake alignment.

A new carbon fork caters for wider tyres up to 35mm, as well as redesigned seat stays and chain stays.

Vamoots RCS Factory 15

Handcrafting custom fit bikes since 1981, this year Moots is celebrating its 40th anniversary so, alongside every other frame model produced this year, the Vamoots RCS will come complete with a special edition head badge commemorating the brand’s heritage.

Vamoots RCS Factory 04

The Di2 specced model comes in at £6,900, while the mechanical alternative is £6,600.

The Moots UK distributor is www.saddleback.co.uk

www.moots.com

2021 Moots Vamoots RCS
Titanium
Anna Marie Hughes

