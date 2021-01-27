Moots unveils Vamoots RCS titanium road bike for 40th anniversary

US titanium frame manufacturers Moots has launched a brand new Vamoots RCS which it describes as "a modern titanium road bike with high-volume tyres". It is designed to “handle just about anything”, while keeping a classic road aesthetic.
“The bike is ideally suited to cover a mix of ever changing surfaces; smooth pavement, rougher chipseal, and well-maintained dirt roads that are common road fare in Routt County [Colorado], the home of Moots,” say the titanium frame specialists.
The RCS stands for Routt County Special as the bike is one for the riding territory the brand’s employees grind up on every ride.
Moots’ double butted RSL titanium tubing is at the heart of the Vamoots RCS. The butting is specified to each frame size for “strength and ride quality”.
The tubes are said to be “precisely mitered to allow for full tack welding before being finished with a second-pass 6/4 titanium alloy weld for added durability and the renowned ‘stack-of-dimes’ appearance”.
The 3D printed dropouts, which have been a signature feature across Moots’ range, have been redesigned for improved rear axle and disc brake alignment.
A new carbon fork caters for wider tyres up to 35mm, as well as redesigned seat stays and chain stays.
Handcrafting custom fit bikes since 1981, this year Moots is celebrating its 40th anniversary so, alongside every other frame model produced this year, the Vamoots RCS will come complete with a special edition head badge commemorating the brand’s heritage.
The Di2 specced model comes in at £6,900, while the mechanical alternative is £6,600.
The Moots UK distributor is www.saddleback.co.uk
www.moots.com
