MIPS renames its entire product line

Helmet ingredient brand MIPS is renaming its entire product line to make it easier to understand.
MIPS stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System and it's a safety feature that's incorporated into a helmet. MIPS is a low friction layer that allows 10-15mm of relative motion between the helmet and the head in all directions in order to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain in the event of certain impacts. MIPS is added to helmets from numerous different brands.
Here’s all you need to know about MIPS
Now the Swedish company is launching a new naming system “to better define its helmet safety products and classify each based on their intended uses”.
“The new and simplified product range consists of five classes: MIPS Essential, MIPS Evolve, MIPS Elevate, MIPS Integra and MIPS Air; each of which was previously standalone MIPS products under more broad usage categories (Sports, Moto and Industrial Safety).”
Here is how MIPS describes the various classes:
MIPS Essential This is a no fuss robust system and a perfect first introduction to MIPS safety systems for helmets.
MIPS Evolve With a refined fit, improved ventilation and a lighter construction, MIPS Evolve is likely the world’s most used helmet safety system.
MIPS Integra (above) Being one of our lightest and slimmest systems, it’s also the most integrated… and it’s the premium result of a collab between MIPS and your favourite brand.
MIPS Air (above) This is a system lighter than anything we have made before. With air flowing through your helmet if feels like wearing nothing, except added safety.
You don’t need to worry about MIPS Elevate: it’s for worker-style hard hats.
mipsprotection.com
