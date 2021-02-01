Support road.cc

Tech
MIPS renames its entire product line

Helmet safety systems are now divided into five new classes to make understanding the range easier
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Mon, Feb 01, 2021 09:10

First Published Feb 1, 2021

Helmet ingredient brand MIPS is renaming its entire product line to make it easier to understand.

MIPS stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System and it's a safety feature that's incorporated into a helmet. MIPS is a low friction layer that allows 10-15mm of relative motion between the helmet and the head in all directions in order to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain in the event of certain impacts. MIPS is added to helmets from numerous different brands.

Here’s all you need to know about MIPS 

Now the Swedish company is launching a new naming system “to better define its helmet safety products and classify each based on their intended uses”.

“The new and simplified product range consists of five classes: MIPS Essential, MIPS Evolve, MIPS Elevate, MIPS Integra and MIPS Air; each of which was previously standalone MIPS products under more broad usage categories (Sports, Moto and Industrial Safety).”

Here is how MIPS describes the various classes:

MIPS Essential This is a no fuss robust system and a perfect first introduction to MIPS safety systems for helmets.

MIPS Evolve With a refined fit, improved ventilation and a lighter construction, MIPS Evolve is likely the world’s most used helmet safety system.

MIPS Integra Bike helmet_02.jpeg

MIPS Integra (above) Being one of our lightest and slimmest systems, it’s also the most integrated… and it’s the premium result of a collab between MIPS and your favourite brand.

MIPS Air Bike helmet_02.jpeg

MIPS Air (above) This is a system lighter than anything we have made before. With air flowing through your helmet if feels like wearing nothing, except added safety.

You don’t need to worry about MIPS Elevate: it’s for worker-style hard hats.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

