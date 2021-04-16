MAAP updates Training Collection focused on comfort and durability

Australian apparel brand MAAP has updated its Training collection, designed for comfort and durability for cyclists of all levels, after a successful launch last year. There’s a short sleeve jersey for warmer conditions and a thermal long sleeve on cooler outings, with plenty of colours to choose between.

As well as new colour offerings, the collection promises to bring together an amalgamation of comfortable and durable fabrics that stay true to fit and colour over the long term.

“We’ve streamlined the designs for the Training Collection and focused on the essential characteristics that cyclists look for, such as comfort and durability," MAAP says.

“Fabrics, stitching, and trims have all been extensively tested to stand up to the daily rigours of wash and wear—whether you’re brand new to the sport or a daily rider, we can all appreciate the difference that quality materials can make to your ride."

The collection consists of fabrics sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign system.

"Bluesign certification ensures that our goods are made from materials that are produced using only chemicals and processes that are safe for people and the environment and that air and water emissions from the manufacturing processes are entirely clean," says MAAP here about its sustainability objectives.

The Training Short Sleeve Jersey comes in MAAP’s Signature Team Fit and features a low profile collar and a set-in sleeve for a superior fit. Moisture Wicking Technology is also included and SPF50+ protection from the sun is provided. An internal elastic waist hem with MAAP silicone logos should keep this jersey securely in place.

The men’s SS jersey is available in an array of colours: musk (pink), cobalt (blue), alpine (green), cappuccino (brown), black and navy. The women’s version comes in all but the cappuccino option.

The Training Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey is made with Premium Italian thermal fabric and features three back pockets, reflective logo details, exposed YKK Vislon zip with lock and SPF 50+ sun protection factor.

The Training Short Sleeve Jersey costs €105 and the Long Sleeve €135.

