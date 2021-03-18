MAAP releases all-new Team Bib Evo men’s and women’s shorts

Australian cycling apparel brand MAAP has launched its all-new Team Bib Evo with reshaped panels and new 3D multi-density chamois, in men’s and women’s specific cut options.

MAAP has revisited the fit, with reshaped ergonomic panels that are said to be engineered for “optimal stretch, recovery and shape retention”.

The new proprietary 3D Thermo Moulded multi-density chamois by Elastic Interface has been ergonomically engineered with laser-cut perforations which MAAP says offers better breathability, balance and support, while the bonded seams add comfort.

> Review: MAAP Team Bib Short 2.0 Navy

“We've taken a gender-specific approach to the design process and have tailored the Team Bib Evo with male-specific and female-specific cuts for ease in the saddle," says MAAP.

The Team Bib Evo is composed of pilling and abrasion-resistant fabrications, with a permanent moisture wicking function that, according to MAAP, will keep you dry under any conditions. The brand also promises this fabric is not see-through and won’t thin over time.

“In a redefined approach to sustainability, all fabrics are Italian made and bluesign or OEKO-TEX approved,” says MAAP.

"Bluesign certification ensures that our goods are made from materials that are produced using only chemicals and processes that are safe for people and the environment and that air and water emissions from the manufacturing processes are entirely clean," says MAAP here about its sustainability objectives.

> Review: MAAP Team Thermal Bib Tights that made it into road.cc's Best Cycling Clothing of the Year 2020/21

Reflective logos and back leg tabs have been included to ensure high visibility in low light conditions, while its UPF50+ sun protection factor will cover you on the brightest days.

Other design features include a DWR coating for water-resistance, a high airflow back mesh panel with bound edge, seamless elastic bib brace straps and elastic leg hem bands with printed silicone grippers.

Available online now for €215.00 (~£184) in men’s and women’s cuts in five colourways: Black/Black, Black/White, Navy/Navy, Navy/White and Olive.

www.maap.com