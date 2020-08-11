Support road.cc

2021 Liv Devote H9.jpg

Liv unveils Devote gravel range

Giant's women-specific brand offers new models built about both aluminium and carbon frames
by Mat Brett
Tue, Aug 11, 2020 17:00
0

Giant's Liv Cycling brand has entered the gravel bike market with its new women-specific Devote series. There are both aluminium and carbon-framed bikes in the range, designed for everything from gravel racing to expedition riding.

2021 Liv Devote Advanced Pro Edit.jpg

"The Devote series was purpose-built from the ground up for women who want the flexibility of riding any type of terrain and carrying gear for all kinds of adventures, with steadfast control and top-notch performance," says Liv.

The Devote bikes come with flat mount disc brakes and are compatible with mudguards and racks. They have internal cable routing and feature three water bottle mounts on all frame sizes. In addition, the Devote Advanced platform is compatible with a 30.9mm dropper seatpost.

2021 Liv Devote Advanced Pro 8.jpg

The Devote Advanced line-up features what Liv and Giant call an Advanced-Grade Composite frame and fork that is said to be tuned specifically for women with a geometry that is "shaped around worldwide female-only dimensional data". 

"Applying this data, [we optimise] weight distribution on the bike which puts the rider in the best position to maximise power and efficiency," says Liv.

2021 Liv Devote Advanced Pro 1.jpg

"The D-Fuse flare drop handlebars smooth out the ride over rough terrain by offering wider hand positioning, while remaining stiff and efficient enough for hard climbing and out-of-the-saddle sprinting. Working together with the D-Fuse seatpost, this adds compliance at two key contact points without the unwanted complexity or weight associated with pivots or inserts."

As the name suggests, the D-Fuse seatpost has a D-shaped profile and is designed to damp vibration and absorb shocks from the road. The Devote has a round seat tube so a shim/plate goes behind the D-Fuse post to make it fit.

The Devote Advanced 1 (see below) features a Giant Contact Switch Dropper Seatpost (that's round in profile, so it slots straight in to the seat tube).

The Devote bikes have clearance for 45mm-wide tyres and a wheelsets designed for all-weather performance.

The aluminium-framed Devotes are built to a similar geometry although the standover heights are marginally lower (by 5mm). They also feature Liv's Advanced-Grade Composite fork. 

2021 Liv Devote Advanced Pro 33.jpg

Five Devote models will be available in the UK:

Devote 2 £1,049
Groupset Shimano Sora
Wheels Giant S-X2 Disc

Devote 1 £1,349
Groupset Shimano GRX 400
Wheels Giant S-X2 Disc

Devote Advanced 2 Price TBC
Groupset Shimano GRX 600/800
Wheels Giant P-X2 Disc

Devote Advanced 1 Price TBC
Groupset Shimano GRX 400/600
Wheels Giant P-X2 Disc

Devote Advanced Pro £4,699
Groupset SRAM Force eTap AXS
Wheels Giant CXR 2 Carbon Disc 

Get more info over at www.liv-cycling.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

