Liv unveils Devote gravel range

Giant's Liv Cycling brand has entered the gravel bike market with its new women-specific Devote series. There are both aluminium and carbon-framed bikes in the range, designed for everything from gravel racing to expedition riding.

"The Devote series was purpose-built from the ground up for women who want the flexibility of riding any type of terrain and carrying gear for all kinds of adventures, with steadfast control and top-notch performance," says Liv.

The Devote bikes come with flat mount disc brakes and are compatible with mudguards and racks. They have internal cable routing and feature three water bottle mounts on all frame sizes. In addition, the Devote Advanced platform is compatible with a 30.9mm dropper seatpost.

The Devote Advanced line-up features what Liv and Giant call an Advanced-Grade Composite frame and fork that is said to be tuned specifically for women with a geometry that is "shaped around worldwide female-only dimensional data".

"Applying this data, [we optimise] weight distribution on the bike which puts the rider in the best position to maximise power and efficiency," says Liv.

"The D-Fuse flare drop handlebars smooth out the ride over rough terrain by offering wider hand positioning, while remaining stiff and efficient enough for hard climbing and out-of-the-saddle sprinting. Working together with the D-Fuse seatpost, this adds compliance at two key contact points without the unwanted complexity or weight associated with pivots or inserts."

As the name suggests, the D-Fuse seatpost has a D-shaped profile and is designed to damp vibration and absorb shocks from the road. The Devote has a round seat tube so a shim/plate goes behind the D-Fuse post to make it fit.

The Devote Advanced 1 (see below) features a Giant Contact Switch Dropper Seatpost (that's round in profile, so it slots straight in to the seat tube).

The Devote bikes have clearance for 45mm-wide tyres and a wheelsets designed for all-weather performance.

The aluminium-framed Devotes are built to a similar geometry although the standover heights are marginally lower (by 5mm). They also feature Liv's Advanced-Grade Composite fork.

Five Devote models will be available in the UK:

Devote 2 £1,049

Groupset Shimano Sora

Wheels Giant S-X2 Disc

Devote 1 £1,349

Groupset Shimano GRX 400

Wheels Giant S-X2 Disc

Devote Advanced 2 Price TBC

Groupset Shimano GRX 600/800

Wheels Giant P-X2 Disc

Devote Advanced 1 Price TBC

Groupset Shimano GRX 400/600

Wheels Giant P-X2 Disc

Devote Advanced Pro £4,699

Groupset SRAM Force eTap AXS

Wheels Giant CXR 2 Carbon Disc

Get more info over at www.liv-cycling.com