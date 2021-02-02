Lezyne releases redesigned multitools with updated functionality and finish treatments

New, smooth-radius aluminium side plates have been introduced and are said to offer improved ergonomics while keeping the weight of the tool down to a minimum.
Integrated thumb holds for easier torque application have also been added to the side plates on the V Pro, SV PRO, Super V and Super SV collections.
“Longer tool bits across the collection allow for easier access to inconveniently located fasteners, while a redesigned side plate fixing system reduces pressure points while also providing much smoother tool foldout,” Lezyne says.
Lezyne says that its in-house machining allows for exacting quality control and tolerances normally reserved for shop-quality tools, as well as increased shaping of bit shafts for considerable weight savings and smaller overall tool sizes that don’t sacrifice strength and rigidity.
Increased corrosion-resistance is also promised thanks to a greater adoption of advanced finishing treatments and carefully considered materials across the range.
Lezyne’s Black Anti-Corrosion technology, a two stage finish based on industry-standard salt-spray testing, has been introduced to the tools in the RAP II, V Pro and Super V collections.
The Japanese stainless steel used in the SV Pro and Super SV collections was chosen for its “exceptional hardness and natural corrosion resistance”, and the 7000-series aluminium side plates retain inherent anti-corrosion properties.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
