Lezyne releases redesigned multitools with updated functionality and finish treatments

Lezyne has updated its multitool line up with 23 redesigned models released across the RAP II, V Pro, SV PRO, Super V and Super SV collections.

With a focus on improved ergonomics, increased functionality, precision and durability, Lezyne says the new tools “offer workshop quality in a palm-sized form factor”.

Each range is said to be designed to ensure “there’s a tool with the perfect mix for every fix—and riding discipline”.

New, smooth-radius aluminium side plates have been introduced and are said to offer improved ergonomics while keeping the weight of the tool down to a minimum.

Integrated thumb holds for easier torque application have also been added to the side plates on the V Pro, SV PRO, Super V and Super SV collections.

“Longer tool bits across the collection allow for easier access to inconveniently located fasteners, while a redesigned side plate fixing system reduces pressure points while also providing much smoother tool foldout,” Lezyne says.

Lezyne says that its in-house machining allows for exacting quality control and tolerances normally reserved for shop-quality tools, as well as increased shaping of bit shafts for considerable weight savings and smaller overall tool sizes that don’t sacrifice strength and rigidity.

Increased corrosion-resistance is also promised thanks to a greater adoption of advanced finishing treatments and carefully considered materials across the range.

Lezyne’s Black Anti-Corrosion technology, a two stage finish based on industry-standard salt-spray testing, has been introduced to the tools in the RAP II, V Pro and Super V collections.

The Japanese stainless steel used in the SV Pro and Super SV collections was chosen for its “exceptional hardness and natural corrosion resistance”, and the 7000-series aluminium side plates retain inherent anti-corrosion properties.

The Lezyne multitool range can be found here. Will update with UK prices and availability when we have this information.

ride.lezyne.com