La Passione SML

La Passione uses circular technology for new comfy, seamless SML collection

New SML line includes arm, leg, knee and neck warmers, as well as a bra and base layer options
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Jun 10, 2021 10:31
3

La Passione has launched a new SML range of accessories and base layers made with seamless circular technology for added comfort.

The new SML line has been made with a circular machine that eliminates seams.

La Passione SML 2

“The use of these machines, enables us to have totally seamless products and therefore increase the feeling of comfort when in direct contact with the skin,” says La Passione.

“Thanks to the use of specific yarns and natural fibres, with this technology it is possible to create products that are almost perfect for every weather condition, keeping the body dry and providing a perfect microclimate when combined with sweaters and jackets.”

The new SML collection includes arm, leg, knee and neck warmers, as well as bra and base layer options.

Arm, leg, knee and neck warmers, from £16

La Passione SML Arm_Warmers

The warmers range is designed for spring/autumn rides, as well as summer outings when you reach higher altitudes.

La Passione SML Leg Warmers

The prices are as follows: Arm warmers (£18), Knee Warmers (£18), Leg Warmers (£24) and Neck warmer (£16).

La Passione SML Neck_Warmers

Base layers, from £28

There are two base layer options in the SML line: the Sleeveless Mesh (£28) and Mesh Base Layer (£38).

La Passione SML Sleeveless Mesh

Promising a second skin effect, the highly elastic structure used in both is said to adapt to any body shape.

La Passione SML Mesh Base Layer

“The two base layers differ mainly in the structure of the mesh fabric which they are made from, guaranteeing the same lightweight and ultra-breathable features that allow the body to stay dry and thermoregulated during summer outings,” La Passione explains.

Bra, £28

La Passione SML Bra

The lightweight seamless bra is said to be highly breathable and La Passione promises no chafing.

“The Bra guarantees adequate support and the ultra-light fabric ensures effective management of body temperature, giving a push-pull effect of sweat during training,” says La Passione.

uk.lapassione.cc

2021 La Passione SML
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

