La Passione uses circular technology for new comfy, seamless SML collection

La Passione has launched a new SML range of accessories and base layers made with seamless circular technology for added comfort.

The new SML line has been made with a circular machine that eliminates seams.

“The use of these machines, enables us to have totally seamless products and therefore increase the feeling of comfort when in direct contact with the skin,” says La Passione.

“Thanks to the use of specific yarns and natural fibres, with this technology it is possible to create products that are almost perfect for every weather condition, keeping the body dry and providing a perfect microclimate when combined with sweaters and jackets.”

The new SML collection includes arm, leg, knee and neck warmers, as well as bra and base layer options.

Arm, leg, knee and neck warmers, from £16

The warmers range is designed for spring/autumn rides, as well as summer outings when you reach higher altitudes.

The prices are as follows: Arm warmers (£18), Knee Warmers (£18), Leg Warmers (£24) and Neck warmer (£16).

Base layers, from £28

There are two base layer options in the SML line: the Sleeveless Mesh (£28) and Mesh Base Layer (£38).

Promising a second skin effect, the highly elastic structure used in both is said to adapt to any body shape.

“The two base layers differ mainly in the structure of the mesh fabric which they are made from, guaranteeing the same lightweight and ultra-breathable features that allow the body to stay dry and thermoregulated during summer outings,” La Passione explains.

Bra, £28

The lightweight seamless bra is said to be highly breathable and La Passione promises no chafing.

“The Bra guarantees adequate support and the ultra-light fabric ensures effective management of body temperature, giving a push-pull effect of sweat during training,” says La Passione.

