La Passione launches new women’s Grace collection

The direct to consumer brand La Passione has revealed its new collection of women’s kit that combines premium materials with a sophisticated look.

The new collection, with four new products, has been designed according to the requests of the most demanding athletes, says the Italian brand.

Grace Jersey - £80

The Grace Jersey has a race fit cut and is made by pairing two different two-way stretch fabrics that are said to provide great breathability.

Mesh panels at the sides and on the back are included for a continuous fresh feeling as you pedal.

Three back pockets are fitted for carrying the essentials, two reflective ‘Hold the Line’ logos are printed on for visibility and a garage zip finishes off the jersey to secure the zip in place and ensure it remains comfortable.

Available in a beautiful array of vibrant colours from Terracotta to Lime to SkyBlue, this jersey looks stylish.

Grace Tank - £65

The Tank is a lighter sleeveless version of the Grace Jersey with all of the same features.

“The Grace Tank is made with quick-dry and soft fabric which takes breathability and lightness to the top.

"Plus, its specially bonded inserts give you a fresh feeling even on the hottest summer rides,” says La Passione.

Grace Bib Shorts – £120

The Bib Shorts feature a multi-panel structure that is said to enhance comfort and also guarantee durability.

“The comfortable seamless tape braces have a central framework to improve air ventilation and perfectly stabilise this Bib Short on the body,” says La Passione.

A high elastic band promises to improve muscle support, while the chamois claims to cover you for long days in the saddle. “According to an accurate anthropometric study on the body fit, the Elastic Interface pad is designed to optimise comfort while offering great protection,” says La Passione.

Grace – £95

Strapless versions of the Bib Shorts are also available, to meet different needs for comfort and practicality.

“In this model, the construction of the sides has been further innovated to ensure maximum constraint-free muscle compression,” says La Passione.

Both the bib shorts and the shorts are available in classic black or blue.

uk.lapassione.cc