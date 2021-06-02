Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
2021 La Passione Boonenberg TB3 Jersey - 1.jpeg

La Passione launches new collection with Tom Boonen

Summer riding clothing is said to focus on comfort with lightweight fabrics and Elastic Interface seatpads
by Mat Brett
Wed, Jun 02, 2021 12:22
0

Italian cycle clothing brand La Passione has created a new collection with Tom Boonen, the retired rider who won multiple one-day races, Classics and Grand Tour stages, plus the 2005 World Road Race Championship. 

2021 La Passione Boonenberg TB4 Jersey - 1.jpeg

The Boonenberg collection comprises two bib shorts and two jerseys and is “focused on achieving the perfect balance between comfort and performance through the most advanced technology”, according to La Passione. Boonenberg was the nickname that fans gave to the Taaienberg cobbled climb in Flanders where Boonen liked to launch attacks.

> 26 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10

La Passione Boonenberg TB3 Jersey £114

2021 La Passione Boonenberg TB3 shorts - 1.jpeg

The TB3 Jersey features a V-neckline and raw-cut sleeves with raglan shoulders, the idea being to offer a better fit in the area. It is made from a lightweight fabric to promote ventilation.

La Passione Boonenberg TB3 Bib Shorts £132 

2021 La Passione Boonenberg TB3 shorts - 2.jpeg

La Passione says that the TB3 shorts feature “an anatomical multipanel structure that ensures maximum adherence to the body, thanks to the super-compact Lycra”. 

2021 La Passione Boonenberg TB3 shorts detail - 1.jpeg

You get a Cytech pad from Elastic Interface, elastic braces with a “cobble grip” pattern – a reference to the spring Classics – and a large area of breathable mesh at the back.

La Passione Boonenberg TB4 Jersey £118 

2021 La Passione Boonenberg TB4 Jersey - 1 (1).jpeg

La Passione says that the TB4 jersey is “made of aero fabric for maximum air penetration”. The undersides of the sleeves are mesh, designed to release heat and increase breathability. 

La Passione Boonenberg TB4 Bib Shorts £142

2021 La Passione Boonenberg TB4 bibshorts - 1.jpeg

The TB4 Bib Shorts feature panels made of different fabrics that are designed “to ensure a perfect fit”. Again, you get a Cytech pad from Elastic Interface while the leg hem comes with a 7.5cm band of “cobble grip” elastic.

lapassione.cc

2021 La Passione
Boonenberg collection
Cycle clothing
Tom Boonen
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments