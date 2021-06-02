La Passione launches new collection with Tom Boonen

Italian cycle clothing brand La Passione has created a new collection with Tom Boonen, the retired rider who won multiple one-day races, Classics and Grand Tour stages, plus the 2005 World Road Race Championship.

The Boonenberg collection comprises two bib shorts and two jerseys and is “focused on achieving the perfect balance between comfort and performance through the most advanced technology”, according to La Passione. Boonenberg was the nickname that fans gave to the Taaienberg cobbled climb in Flanders where Boonen liked to launch attacks.

> 26 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10

The TB3 Jersey features a V-neckline and raw-cut sleeves with raglan shoulders, the idea being to offer a better fit in the area. It is made from a lightweight fabric to promote ventilation.

La Passione says that the TB3 shorts feature “an anatomical multipanel structure that ensures maximum adherence to the body, thanks to the super-compact Lycra”.

You get a Cytech pad from Elastic Interface, elastic braces with a “cobble grip” pattern – a reference to the spring Classics – and a large area of breathable mesh at the back.

La Passione says that the TB4 jersey is “made of aero fabric for maximum air penetration”. The undersides of the sleeves are mesh, designed to release heat and increase breathability.

The TB4 Bib Shorts feature panels made of different fabrics that are designed “to ensure a perfect fit”. Again, you get a Cytech pad from Elastic Interface while the leg hem comes with a 7.5cm band of “cobble grip” elastic.

lapassione.cc