Check out Knaap’s e-bike with a 180kg rider capacity and space for two people

With most UK adults obese or overweight, Knaap reckon their e-bike designed for heavier riders has the potential to cause a boom in the bike industry
by Jamie Williams
Thu, Aug 04, 2022 14:31
Typically, bikes and e-bike's have a maximum carrying capacity of 100-120kg and you might find yourself in a fix if you weigh more than that; Knaap reckons they've got the answer with their range of 20in-wheeled e-bikes with a maximum rider capacity of 180kg.

2022 Knapp e-bike 2 person

Dutch company Knaap, like many bike manufacturers, wants to get more people on bikes. Once a brand that appeared more focused on trendy footballers, their attendance at Eurobike, one of the biggest bike trade shows in the world, seems to have shifted company focus. While promoting the two-seater pedal assist eBike – with a 28 stone (180kg) rider capacity – they "didn’t see a single attendee out of the 33,000 over 14 stone – NOT ONE!"

> Get cycling to fight obesity, urges Sir Chris Whitty

This comment wasn't meant as a dig at the cycling industry but rather that it's missing a trick in only appealing to already fit people. "With 64% of the UK adult population over 14 stone, the larger market is both totally underrepresented AND there are almost not feasible solutions – until now," says Knaap.

2022 Knapp e-bike landscape

I think that we can all agree that getting as many people cycling as possible is a good thing so let's take a closer look at the bike in question.

The range consists of three models. The Black and Space Grey editions have RRPs of £2,449 and the RTD costs £3,449. Each gets an aluminium frame and a removable Samsung 21Ah battery that gives a 140km range.

2022 Knapp e-bike landscape white screen

This is paired with a 250w brushless rear hub motor to offer pedal assistance up to 25km/h (15.5mph). The bikes each get a Shimano 7-speed groupset with Tektro mechanical disc brakes. There's also an LCD display mounted to the 68cm chopper-style bars to control the power assist and monitor battery consumption.

The RTD model has aluminium mudguards and suspension both front and rear while the cheaper models have rear suspension only. The bikes are no lightweights themselves, weighing in at 32kg with a definite view on robustness and low maintenance rather than weight saving. For example, there's a 1200w front light and the spokes are made of stainless steel.

2022 Knapp e-bike landscape 2

We have a Knapp e-bike on its way in for review on our sister site e-bike tips so stay tuned for our full verdict coming soon...

What do you think of the Knaap's unique design? Let us know in the comments section below...

Jamie Williams

Jamie has been riding bikes since a tender age but really caught the bug for racing and reviewing whilst studying towards a master's in Mechanical engineering at Swansea University. Having graduated, he decided he really quite liked working with bikes and is now a full-time addition to the road.cc team. When not writing about tech news or working on the Youtube channel, you can still find him racing local crits trying to cling on to his cat 2 licence...and missing every break going...

