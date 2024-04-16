Insta360 launches latest flagship action camera with 8k lens upgrade, bigger touchscreen and bigger battery life

Insta360 has revealed its latest flagship action camera, the X4, aiming to build on the success of its predecessor, the X3. It features an upgraded 8K lens, a claimed longer battery life, bigger touchscreen and the addition of removable lens guards. Let's take a closer look.

Bike cameras can enhance your cycling experience, allowing you to record in real-time and relive epic rides, but the footage can also provide vital evidence if you're unlucky enough to be close passed or hit by a driver. The Insta360 range of action cameras, as the name suggests, are aimed more at those who want to record rides/activities for fun and content creation rather than for safety reasons; but for the £499.99 asking price, it appears to be more than capable for all of these use cases.

The outgoing Insta360 X3 is one of our favourite bike cameras, having been used for countless hours to capture footage for road.cc videos. So, what's new on the X4?

Like the X3, the Insta360 X4 can capture 360-degree images, allowing users to select multiple frames after filming. However, while the X3 was limited to a maximum resolution of 5.7K at 30 frames per second (fps), the X4 can shoot in 8K at 30fps, 5.7k at 60fps, or 4K at 100fps.

This upgrade promises superior footage quality. Insta360 says: "The footage remains incredibly detailed and sharp, even after reframing - perfect as high-quality, standalone clips for seamless integration into any edit."

The X4 also doubles up as a regular wide-angle action camera, allowing you to switch between capturing 360-degree footage and standard wide-angle videos. This capability has also been improved for the X4, allowing you to shoot in 4K at 60fps, and in 4K at 30fps with a 170-degree view.

Like the X3, the X4 maintains 'FlowState Stabilisation' and 360-degree Horizon Lock, ensuring footage remains steady and level, and also offers third-person perspectives akin to drone shots.

The 'Invisible Selfie Stick' effect means that in 'With Me' mode, the X4 is said to automatically frame the subject in the shot, while keeping your selfie stick invisible.

The X4 also features voice and gesture control, allowing you to start/stop shooting or take a photo when the camera is mounted out of reach. Time Capture also allows you to schedule the X4 to power on, record and shut itself off automatically.

Bigger touchscreen and removable lens guard

The X4 has a "bigger, tougher, and super responsive" touchscreen compared to the X3, with an increase in size from 2.29 inches to 2.5 inches. This also brings a slight increase in weight, with the X4 claimed to weigh 208g compared to the X3's 180g.

The X4 also features a removable lens guard, which could be a welcome feature for many to help protect the camera lens and provide some peace of mind when slamming down trails off-road. A standard lens guard is free with the camera, but a premium lens guard is also available at an additional cost.

Battery life

The X4 improves upon its predecessor in battery performance as well, with a claimed run time of 135 minutes compared to the X3's 81 minutes when shooting in 5.7K at 30fps. Additionally, the X4 offers 75 minutes of continuous recording when shooting in 8K.

Insta360 also claims the new camera will charge from flat to 100% in less than an hour.

Editing

The Insta360 editing suite is free to download as a mobile app and as desktop software. A feature that looks interesting is the ability to overlay telemetry stats on your footage: things like real-time speed, GPS and power from your Garmin device or Apple Watch.

Insta360 says that the editing suite has options for creators of all levels, from AI edits that handle the whole reframing process, to fully customised manual editing.

Pricing and availability

The Insta360 X4 is available to purchase now, priced at £499.99. Will this be our next go-to camera to capture footage for many of our videos? Of course, we'll be looking to have a play with one soon and publish a full review.

You can also purchase the bike kit, which consists of a handlebar mount and chest strap for a further £54.99. You can also attach it to your helmet with the helmet mount kit for £17.

Again, similar to its predecessor, the Insta360 X4 is waterproof down to 33ft out of the box, and up to 164ft with the Invisible Dive Case which is also available to purchase separately.

