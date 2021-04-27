Ineos Grenadiers invite fans on 10-hour Zwift ride with Tao Geoghegan Hart, Adam Yates, Ben Swift and more

Zwifters can ride with Ineos Grenadiers pro riders for an Around the World series on May 1 with 10 one-hour long rides to celebrate a new partnership between the British WorldTour team and the virtual indoor platform Zwift.

Ineos Grenadiers has announced Zwift as its new official virtual training community partner.

To mark the start of the three-year partnership Ineos Grenadiers is inviting riders to join them on the virtual roads of Zwift.

10 of the Grenadiers pro riders will be riding on 10 different routes for a combined total of 10 hours of Zwifting. “Everyone should be able to join one of our Around the World launch rides, no matter where they are,” says the team.

2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart will be kicking off the community ride at 10am BST on his virtual home roads of the London Pretzel. Then Michal Golas is up next at 11am, followed by Ben Swift at midday, Dylan van Baarle (1pm), Cam Wurf (2pm), Michal Kwiatkowski (3pm), Adam Yates (4pm), Leonardo Basso (5pm), Dani Martinez (6pm) and Jhonatan Narvaez (7pm).

As you ride round with the Ineos Grenadiers team your Zwift avatar will be kitted out with the team’s Castelli training kit and you’ll ride a Pinarello F12.

By finishing any ride you’ll unlock the Ineos Grenadiers Training Jersey to continue to wear in game.

“Last year we broke our event records when we provided Zwifters the opportunity to ride with the INEOS Grenadiers, including three Tour de France winners,” said Eric Min, Zwift CEO and Co-Founder.

Zwifters can sign up to the rides here.

