Hornit launches the Clug Pro, making the 'world’s smallest bike rack' even lighter and more secure

UK bike brand Hornit has launched an even lighter version of its well-received near-invisible Clug Pro bike storage rack. Hornit says it’s more secure too, and the weight is now just 26g.

The new Clug Pro combines the Eurobike award-winning design of the original Clug with Fidlock’s magnetic winch handle and ratchet system to ensure your bike is always secure, and can now cater for chunkier hybrid e-bikes.

“Engineered to hold up to 30kg once the winch is magnetically locked into place, you can have total peace of mind that your bike will remain rock-solid in the event of a hard knock from someone brushing past or an unwelcome puncture after long term storage,” Hornit promises.

Hugging your bike tyre, the Clug Pro works with the floor to store your bike vertically or horizontally.

This secure bike rack is also impressively tiny. “It’s so small that it’s virtually invisible when the bike isn't there,” Hornit claims.

Double Olympic champ Alistair Brownlee is a fan

The new Clug Pro weighs a claimed 26g, while the existing Clug model weighs in a not-so-shabby 38g.

Reviewer Mike Stead was thoroughly impressed with how dead simple the bike rack was to install and use. “Tiny, beautifully functional, space-enabling and secure in use,” was how he summed up the original.

There’s one size that fits standard road bike tyres between 23mm and 32mm and another for hybrid tyres between 33mm and 43mm.

Made from ABS polymer, Hornit says the durability has been tested for 10,000 insertions. It comes with a 2-year warranty as standard.

Available in four different sizes for different bike styles, the Clug Pro is priced at £25.99 to £27.99.

