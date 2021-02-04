Hiplok expands storage and security range with new Jaw bike rack and Ankr Mini

Hiplok has expanded its Store and Secure range with the new Jaw compact wall-mounted bike rack and the new Ankr Mini, which acts as a micro anchor point for locking bikes. The British brand offers a range of storage options designed to fit varying storage spaces.

The Jaw is a compact wall-mounted bike rack solution (125 x 95 x 95mm) with a design that fits tyres from 20mm to 75mm.

“Jaw makes it easy to store multiple bikes in a small space, securely grabbing the wheel and tyre with a solid grip via its width adjustable jaw system,” says Hiplok.

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, it is said to be easy to install with four wall fixings and can be mounted at the appropriate height to store bikes either vertically or horizontally.

The Jaw is designed to work with Z Lok security ties for extra protection when stored.

It also comes with Hiplok’s Lifetime Warranty, as long as you register on hiplok.com

The Ankr Mini, measuring 50 x 50 x 50mm, is a smaller version of the brand’s ground and wall Ankr, and can be used as a security anchor for bikes, scooters and e-scooters.

This locking point has a cylindrical steel body with a toughened nylon outer, and pairs with both Z Lok and D-locks for security.

“The unique design means mounting bolts are inaccessible once a lock is in place, giving solid security when in use but allowing Ankr Mini to be relocated if required,” says Hiplok.

The Jaw and Ankr Mini cost £19.99 each.

