Hiplok Ankr security anchor

The Hiplok Ankr is a cleverly designed wall/floor anchor that's easy to fit – either inside or out – and provides a high level of security – it has a Sold Secure Gold rating. It also looks neat, which could be a consideration for you.

The Ankr consists of a hardened steel cylindrical outer case, a rotating 'inner anchor loop' that's also made from hardened steel, and a press-on rubber cap.

I won't bore you with too many details, but you drill four holes in a wall/floor with a 6mm masonry drill bit (it has to be brick, block, concrete or stone; the Sold Secure Gold rating doesn't apply if you attach the Ankr to wood), and fasten the outer case (the red part in the photos) to the wall/floor with the T30 Torx fixings provided (you don't use wall plugs).

You then screw the internal anchor loop to a threaded hole in the centre of the outer case using a 10mm hex key, press the rubber cap in place, and that's yer lot. Fitting takes a few minutes, start to finish – it's a single cup of coffee/no cursing job.

What's stopping someone coming along with a box of tools and simply removing the Ankr from the wall/floor and taking it with them, along with your bike? Answer: your bike lock.

Your lock goes through both the outer case and the internal anchor loop. This means you can't rotate the internal anchor loop which hides the heads of the fixings that hold the Ankr to the wall/floor. Make sense? It's a smart design.

The bottom line is that any wrong 'un would either have to break your bike lock, use some sort of heavy force to remove the Ankr from the wall/floor, or saw through both the outer case and the internal anchor loop (I'm not giving any tips here, that's all pretty obvious). None of these methods is easy, quick or quiet, so chances are they're going to get nowhere fast. We won't publish exactly what methods we've tried, but we're satisfied that the Ankr is well worthy of its Sold Secure Gold status for bicycles, motorcycles and ground anchors.

Hiplok says that the Ankr is designed to be used with its own chain locks and D-locks but, in truth, models from other brands will do a similar job. The size of the opening in the internal anchor loop is 75 x 44mm – big enough for even the most hefty of chains. You can buy the Ankr plus one of Hiplok's locks, prices starting at £139.99.

One of the benefits of the Ankr is that although it's very difficult to remove with a lock in place, it's very simple to move once that lock is removed, so you could easily shift it at a later date. It's suitable for use outdoors as well as inside.

Although obviously far less important than security, the Ankr looks pretty neat too. It comes in white, red and black options, and once fitted there are no bolts to be seen. You might not be too fussed about the appearance if you're going to fit it in the back of a dusty garage, but it could be a consideration if you want to lock your bike somewhere more visible, like inside a house or flat, say.

Looking at similar products with a Sold Secure Bicycle Gold rating, a Torc Ground Anchor is £64.95, a fiver cheaper than the Hiplok Ankr.

An Abus Granit WBA Anchor 75 has Sold Secure Bicycle Gold and Motorcycle Gold status and is priced at £69.99 – the same as the Hiplok Ankr – while the Abus Granit WBA Anchor 100 is a big chunk more at £99.99.

In that sort of company, the price of the Hiplok Ankr seems about right (and, although it might seem like we're being tight, that equates to a 5 on the road.cc scoring system).

The Hiplok Ankr is simple to install and, thanks to a clever design and liberal use of hardened steel, it offers a high level of security in conjunction with a chain or D-lock. Suitable for use either indoors or outside, it also looks pretty neat.

Verdict

Wall/floor anchor suitable for use with a chain or D-lock, offering loads of security thanks to a smart, heavy duty design

