Hiplok Ankr security anchor

The Hiplok Ankr is a cleverly designed wall/floor anchor that's easy to fit – either inside or out – and provides a high level of security – it has a Sold Secure Gold rating. It also looks neat, which could be a consideration for you.
The Ankr consists of a hardened steel cylindrical outer case, a rotating 'inner anchor loop' that's also made from hardened steel, and a press-on rubber cap.
I won't bore you with too many details, but you drill four holes in a wall/floor with a 6mm masonry drill bit (it has to be brick, block, concrete or stone; the Sold Secure Gold rating doesn't apply if you attach the Ankr to wood), and fasten the outer case (the red part in the photos) to the wall/floor with the T30 Torx fixings provided (you don't use wall plugs).
You then screw the internal anchor loop to a threaded hole in the centre of the outer case using a 10mm hex key, press the rubber cap in place, and that's yer lot. Fitting takes a few minutes, start to finish – it's a single cup of coffee/no cursing job.
What's stopping someone coming along with a box of tools and simply removing the Ankr from the wall/floor and taking it with them, along with your bike? Answer: your bike lock.
Your lock goes through both the outer case and the internal anchor loop. This means you can't rotate the internal anchor loop which hides the heads of the fixings that hold the Ankr to the wall/floor. Make sense? It's a smart design.
The bottom line is that any wrong 'un would either have to break your bike lock, use some sort of heavy force to remove the Ankr from the wall/floor, or saw through both the outer case and the internal anchor loop (I'm not giving any tips here, that's all pretty obvious). None of these methods is easy, quick or quiet, so chances are they're going to get nowhere fast. We won't publish exactly what methods we've tried, but we're satisfied that the Ankr is well worthy of its Sold Secure Gold status for bicycles, motorcycles and ground anchors.
Hiplok says that the Ankr is designed to be used with its own chain locks and D-locks but, in truth, models from other brands will do a similar job. The size of the opening in the internal anchor loop is 75 x 44mm – big enough for even the most hefty of chains. You can buy the Ankr plus one of Hiplok's locks, prices starting at £139.99.
One of the benefits of the Ankr is that although it's very difficult to remove with a lock in place, it's very simple to move once that lock is removed, so you could easily shift it at a later date. It's suitable for use outdoors as well as inside.
Although obviously far less important than security, the Ankr looks pretty neat too. It comes in white, red and black options, and once fitted there are no bolts to be seen. You might not be too fussed about the appearance if you're going to fit it in the back of a dusty garage, but it could be a consideration if you want to lock your bike somewhere more visible, like inside a house or flat, say.
Looking at similar products with a Sold Secure Bicycle Gold rating, a Torc Ground Anchor is £64.95, a fiver cheaper than the Hiplok Ankr.
An Abus Granit WBA Anchor 75 has Sold Secure Bicycle Gold and Motorcycle Gold status and is priced at £69.99 – the same as the Hiplok Ankr – while the Abus Granit WBA Anchor 100 is a big chunk more at £99.99.
In that sort of company, the price of the Hiplok Ankr seems about right (and, although it might seem like we're being tight, that equates to a 5 on the road.cc scoring system).
The Hiplok Ankr is simple to install and, thanks to a clever design and liberal use of hardened steel, it offers a high level of security in conjunction with a chain or D-lock. Suitable for use either indoors or outside, it also looks pretty neat.
Verdict
Wall/floor anchor suitable for use with a chain or D-lock, offering loads of security thanks to a smart, heavy duty design
Make and model: Hiplok Ankr security anchor
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Hiplok says, "Designed for use with Hiplok's high security chain and D locks, the all new Ankr is the first bike security anchor with a unique easy-fit design. Independently tested and awarded the maximum Gold Level Security for both motorbikes and bicycles by Sold Secure, Ankr is perfect for inside or outside use."
It lists these features:
* Maximum security wall + ground anchor
* Sold Secure bicycle + motorcycle gold
* Unique easy relocate design
* Compatible with chain and D locks
* Suitable for indoor and outdoor use
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Hiplok says, "Ankr's multiple fixing holes allow for mounting on a variety of floor and wall surfaces. It's unique design allows for maximum security without the need for permanent bolts, meaning Ankr is both easy to install and can also be moved to a different location if required at a later date.
"Ankr's unique, easy-fit design allows you to store your bike wherever you wish and when paired with one of our Sold Secure Gold rated chain or D locks offers maximum protection for your bike."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Installation is straightforward and you get a high level of security here.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A clever design means the heads of the bolts are extremely well protected.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Wall/floor anchors with a Sold Secure Bicycle Gold rating don't tend to be cheap, but if they protect your bike from theft it's money well spent.
A Torc Ground Anchor is £64.95, for example – a fiver cheaper than the Hiplok Ankr.
An Abus WBA 100 Ground Anchor is considerably more expensive at £99.99.
Each of these has a Sold Secure Bicycle Gold rating.
Did you enjoy using the product? 'Enjoy' would be an unusual word to use for a wall/ground anchor, but I certainly appreciated the security provided.
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, probably a couple.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yep
Use this box to explain your overall score
You could argue that an average value mark should bring the overall score down a point, but when it comes to bike security the construction and performance marks are way more important, so I think an overall score of 9 is fully justified.
Age: 48 Height: 190cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding,
