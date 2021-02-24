Support road.cc

2021 Haute Route Watopia cover

Haute Route Watopia challenge kicks off this Friday on Zwift

Participants competing in the three day virtual event, from 26-28 February, will receive a virtual Colnago bike
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Feb 24, 2021 16:23
0

The second edition of the Haute Route Watopia is kicking off this Friday, 28th February, with three days of racing. Competitors will cover 149.9km and tackle 3,783m of climbing on the Zwift virtual cycling platform.

The first edition of the virtual event took place in April 2020 and saw 69,000 cyclists from 20 different countries signing up to participate.

“Despite it being a virtual event, Haute Route Watopia contains all the elements which the Haute Route cycling races have become famous for: a challenging course, a number of climbs, as well as a route through exceptional and iconic destinations, with Zwift having customised the roads of Watopia, the platform's virtual volcanic island, especially for the occasion,” says the organisers.

“On the day before each stage of the race, a briefing will be given to the riders on Instagram, led by Fergus Grant – the official spokesperson for the Haute Route – who will give all the information and advice required to make the race a success.”

Nutritional tips will also be provided by Haute Route’s partner OTE Sports.

Let’s take a look at what is in store for the competitors this year…

2021 Haute Route Watopia profile

Friday 26 Feb, Stage 1: Mega Pretzel route, 51km, 800m elevation gain - ends at the top of the KOM volcano

Saturday 27 Feb, Stage 2: Pretzel route, 53km, 1300m elevation gain – ends at the top of the Epic KOM Reverse

Sunday 28 Feb, Stage 3: Quatch Quest route, 45.9km, 1683m – ends at the top of Alpe du Zwift

All participants will receive a virtual Colnago bike and a new virtual jersey from Le Col.

2021 Haute Route Kit

The Haute Route celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and as well as this virtual event to kick off the year, promises six “real-life” 3-7-day events, around the world in 2021.

Sign up to the Haute Route Watopia here.

www.hauteroute.org

Zwift
2021 haute route watopia
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

