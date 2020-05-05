Giant announces 2021 TCR road bike models

Giant has announced pricing for its 2021 TCR Advanced road bikes that we told you about last month, ranging from £1,699 for the Shimano 105-equipped TCR Advanced 2 all the way up to £9,499 for the top-level TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc.
Giant says that the new models are lighter and stiffer than ever before, with a new focus on aerodynamic efficiency. The disc brake options also have increased tyre clearance; you can now go up to 32mm with most brands.
Giant launches 2021 TCR Advanced – the "fastest TCR ever"
Giant divides the range into three tiers. Starting at the most accessible level, these are:
• TCR Advanced
• TCR Advanced Pro
• TCR Advanced SL
Go to our original story to find out how they differ. Disc brake and rim brake models are available at each level.
The TCR Advanced and TCR Advanced Pro bikes are available in Shimano builds only, while the top-end Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc is available in SRAM only.
When we asked Giant about the absence of a Shimano Dura-Ace build, we were told that the brand believes SRAM to be leading the way in electronic shifting, and to expect a Shimano option only when next generation Dura-Ace is released. That's not going to be this year.
Read about our first ride on the Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc
You could buy the TCR Advanced SL Disc frameset (£2,399) and build it up yourself. If you decided to go down that route, you'd need to use electronic shifting because that's all the frame takes.
There are no complete TCR Advanced SL rim brake bikes, although you could buy the frameset and have it built up yourself.
Something else that's definitely worth noting is that five bikes in the range come with Quarq or Giant's own power meters fitted as standard: TCR Advanced Pro 1, TCR Advanced Pro 1 Disc, TCR Advanced Pro 0 Disc, and both TCR Advanced SL Discs.
Here's a quick rundown of what's available.
Giant TCR Advanced
Rim brake
TCR Advanced 2 £1,699 (above)
Groupset Shimano 105
Wheels Giant PR-2
Disc brake
TCR Advanced 3 Disc £1,799
Groupset Shimano Tiagra
Wheels Giant PR-2 Disc
TCR Advanced 2 Disc £1,999 (above)
Groupset Shimano 105
Wheels Giant PR-2 Disc
TCR Advanced 1 Disc £2,299
Groupset Shimano Ultegra
Wheels Giant PR-2 Disc
Giant TCR Advanced Pro
Rim brake
TCR Advanced Pro 1 £3,299 (above)
Groupset Shimano Ultegra
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42
Disc brake
TCR Advanced Pro Disc frameset £1,349
TCR Advanced Pro 2 Disc £2,999
Groupset Shimano 105
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc
TCR Advanced Pro 1 Disc £3,599
Groupset Shimano Ultegra
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc
TCR Advanced Pro 0 Disc £4,599 (above)
Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc
Giant TCR Advanced SL
Rim brake
TCR Advanced SL frameset £2,349
Disc brake
TCR Advanced SL Disc frameset £2,399
Electronic shifting only
TCR Advanced SL 1 Disc £6,799
Groupset SRAM Force eTap AXS
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc
TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc £9,499 (above)
Groupset SRAM Red eTap AXS
Wheels Cadex 42mm Disc
We'll hae a review of the Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc on road.cc soon.
Go to www.giant-bicycles.com for all the details.
