2021 Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc action.jpg

Giant announces 2021 TCR road bike models

Half the bikes come with power meters as standard; check out the specs and prices of the new range
by Mat Brett
Tue, May 05, 2020 17:00
Giant has announced pricing for its 2021 TCR Advanced road bikes that we told you about last month, ranging from £1,699 for the Shimano 105-equipped TCR Advanced 2 all the way up to £9,499 for the top-level TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc. 

Giant says that the new models are lighter and stiffer than ever before, with a new focus on aerodynamic efficiency. The disc brake options also have increased tyre clearance; you can now go up to 32mm with most brands.

Giant launches 2021 TCR Advanced – the "fastest TCR ever"

Giant divides the range into three tiers. Starting at the most accessible level, these are:

• TCR Advanced
• TCR Advanced Pro
• TCR Advanced SL

Go to our original story to find out how they differ. Disc brake and rim brake models are available at each level.

2021 Giant TCR truncated ellipse.jpg

The TCR Advanced and TCR Advanced Pro bikes are available in Shimano builds only, while the top-end Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc is available in SRAM only.

When we asked Giant about the absence of a Shimano Dura-Ace build, we were told that the brand believes SRAM to be leading the way in electronic shifting, and to expect a Shimano option only when next generation Dura-Ace is released. That's not going to be this year.

Read about our first ride on the Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc

You could buy the TCR Advanced SL Disc frameset (£2,399) and build it up yourself. If you decided to go down that route, you'd need to use electronic shifting because that's all the frame takes.

There are no complete TCR Advanced SL rim brake bikes, although you could buy the frameset and have it built up yourself.

Something else that's definitely worth noting is that five bikes in the range come with Quarq or Giant's own power meters fitted as standard: TCR Advanced Pro 1, TCR Advanced Pro 1 Disc, TCR Advanced Pro 0 Disc, and both TCR Advanced SL Discs.

Here's a quick rundown of what's available.

Giant TCR Advanced 

Rim brake
2021 Giant TCR ADV 2-PC_Color A Carbon.jpg

TCR Advanced 2 £1,699 (above)
Groupset Shimano 105
Wheels Giant PR-2

Disc brake

TCR Advanced 3 Disc £1,799
Groupset Shimano Tiagra
Wheels Giant PR-2 Disc

2021 Giant TCR ADV 2 D-PC_Color B Carbon.jpg

TCR Advanced 2 Disc £1,999 (above)
Groupset Shimano 105
Wheels Giant PR-2 Disc

TCR Advanced 1 Disc £2,299
Groupset Shimano Ultegra
Wheels Giant PR-2 Disc

Giant TCR Advanced Pro

Rim brake
2021 Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1 studio.jpg

TCR Advanced Pro 1 £3,299 (above)
Groupset Shimano Ultegra
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42

Disc brake

TCR Advanced Pro Disc frameset £1,349

TCR Advanced Pro 2 Disc £2,999
Groupset Shimano 105
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc

TCR Advanced Pro 1 Disc £3,599
Groupset Shimano Ultegra
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc

2021 Giant TCR-ADPRO-0-D_Color-A-Chameleon-Neptune_Road-3.jpg

TCR Advanced Pro 0 Disc £4,599 (above)
Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc

Giant TCR Advanced SL

Rim brake

TCR Advanced SL frameset £2,349

Disc brake

TCR Advanced SL Disc frameset £2,399
Electronic shifting only

TCR Advanced SL 1 Disc £6,799
Groupset SRAM Force eTap AXS
Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc

2021 Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc studio.jpg

TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc £9,499 (above)
Groupset SRAM Red eTap AXS
Wheels Cadex 42mm Disc

We'll hae a review of the Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc on road.cc soon.

Go to www.giant-bicycles.com for all the details.

Giant
Giant 2021
Giant TCR 2021
Giant TCR Advanced 2021
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 2021
Giant TCR Advanced SL 2021
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

