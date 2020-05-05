Giant announces 2021 TCR road bike models

Giant has announced pricing for its 2021 TCR Advanced road bikes that we told you about last month, ranging from £1,699 for the Shimano 105-equipped TCR Advanced 2 all the way up to £9,499 for the top-level TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc.

Giant says that the new models are lighter and stiffer than ever before, with a new focus on aerodynamic efficiency. The disc brake options also have increased tyre clearance; you can now go up to 32mm with most brands.

Giant launches 2021 TCR Advanced – the "fastest TCR ever"

Giant divides the range into three tiers. Starting at the most accessible level, these are:

• TCR Advanced

• TCR Advanced Pro

• TCR Advanced SL

Go to our original story to find out how they differ. Disc brake and rim brake models are available at each level.

The TCR Advanced and TCR Advanced Pro bikes are available in Shimano builds only, while the top-end Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc is available in SRAM only.

When we asked Giant about the absence of a Shimano Dura-Ace build, we were told that the brand believes SRAM to be leading the way in electronic shifting, and to expect a Shimano option only when next generation Dura-Ace is released. That's not going to be this year.

Read about our first ride on the Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc

You could buy the TCR Advanced SL Disc frameset (£2,399) and build it up yourself. If you decided to go down that route, you'd need to use electronic shifting because that's all the frame takes.

There are no complete TCR Advanced SL rim brake bikes, although you could buy the frameset and have it built up yourself.

Something else that's definitely worth noting is that five bikes in the range come with Quarq or Giant's own power meters fitted as standard: TCR Advanced Pro 1, TCR Advanced Pro 1 Disc, TCR Advanced Pro 0 Disc, and both TCR Advanced SL Discs.

Here's a quick rundown of what's available.

Giant TCR Advanced

Rim brake

TCR Advanced 2 £1,699 (above)

Groupset Shimano 105

Wheels Giant PR-2

Disc brake

TCR Advanced 3 Disc £1,799

Groupset Shimano Tiagra

Wheels Giant PR-2 Disc

TCR Advanced 2 Disc £1,999 (above)

Groupset Shimano 105

Wheels Giant PR-2 Disc

TCR Advanced 1 Disc £2,299

Groupset Shimano Ultegra

Wheels Giant PR-2 Disc

Giant TCR Advanced Pro

Rim brake

TCR Advanced Pro 1 £3,299 (above)

Groupset Shimano Ultegra

Wheels Giant SLR-1 42

Disc brake

TCR Advanced Pro Disc frameset £1,349

TCR Advanced Pro 2 Disc £2,999

Groupset Shimano 105

Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc

TCR Advanced Pro 1 Disc £3,599

Groupset Shimano Ultegra

Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc

TCR Advanced Pro 0 Disc £4,599 (above)

Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2

Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc

Giant TCR Advanced SL

Rim brake

TCR Advanced SL frameset £2,349

Disc brake

TCR Advanced SL Disc frameset £2,399

Electronic shifting only

TCR Advanced SL 1 Disc £6,799

Groupset SRAM Force eTap AXS

Wheels Giant SLR-1 42 Carbon Disc

TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc £9,499 (above)

Groupset SRAM Red eTap AXS

Wheels Cadex 42mm Disc

We'll hae a review of the Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc on road.cc soon.

Go to www.giant-bicycles.com for all the details.