Five cool things coming soon from Garmin, Wahoo, Scott, Vredestein, and Squirt

We have a ridiculous number of big-name products being used out in the wild by our reviewers right now, and here are some of the highlights that you can expect to see on road.cc soon…

£3,149

Stu Kerton reviewed the Scott Addict RC 15 for road.cc towards the end of last year and called it “a very fast feeling bike with a great ride quality” so we’ve high hopes for the £3,149 Addict 10.

Although they're from the same family, the Addict 10 is more of an endurance bike aimed at long days in the saddle so it’ll be interesting to hear how they compare.

Whereas the Addict RC 15 we reviewed was built up with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, the Addict 10 has SRAM Rival eTap AXS components, including flat-mount disc brakes.

Scott has gone wide with the tyres, speccing Schwalbe Ones in a 32mm. We’re looking forward to finding out whether Stu feels they suit the character of the bike.

£219.99

The Explore might be the least expensive Garmin Edge GPS computer with a touchscreen colour display but it still comes with dozens of features, including mapping. It’s preloaded with Garmin Cycle Map and can offer turn-by-turn navigation to your chosen destination, and it can also show you the on- and off-road routes most used by other riders.

The Edge 130 Plus is cheaper (£169.99) but it’s black and white, it isn’t touchscreen, and there are no maps.

Stu Kerton is using the Edge Explore right now and we’ll be interested to find out how he thinks it compares with the more expensive models in Garmin’s range.

Squirt Seal Tyre Sealant

£34.99

With tubeless wheel/tyre systems becoming increasingly popular, we’re starting to review more sealants on road.cc – and there are plenty more sealant reviews over on off.road.cc, of course. Those muddy off-roaders have been at it for years.

Squirt, best known for its chain lube, says that its Seal Tyre Sealant uses latex, microfibres and what it calls BeadBlock granules to instantly repair punctures from objects with diameters up to 6mm.

Squirt says that Seal Tyre Sealant “provides superior puncture sealing properties while boasting a long lifespan and environmentally non-hazardous formulation”.

We like all of those things so let’s hope it lives up to the claims. Jamie Williams is the reviewer who will let us know very soon.

£49.99

Matt Page is currently getting the miles in on Vredestein’s Aventura Gravel Tyres. Matt has the 700 x 38 version although the tyre is also available in a 44mm width and a 650 x 50 size.

The Aventura is designed to be a tubeless-ready all-round gravel tyre with a 120TPI (threads per inch) carcass and a triple-compound tread that’s harder in the centre and softer at the sides.

The idea is that this makes it fast-rolling with low rolling resistance when upright, with the softer compound providing more grip while cornering. The deeper interlocking shoulder tread is also designed to provide stability through the bends.

We’ll find out what Matt thinks when he gets back from his latest epic adventure (he’s always got one going on) in deepest Wales.

£699.99

We’ve reviewed plenty of Wahoo Kickr trainers over the years but the new Kickr Rollr is different in that it is designed to combine wireless connectivity with the convenience and ride feel of rollers. Wahoo has also added stability features to make the Kickr Rollr easier to ride than standard rollers.

Rollers can provide a natural ride feel and, unlike a direct mount trainer, you don’t need to remove your bike’s rear wheel here.

You have a quick-release adjustable wheelbase clamp at the front that’s designed to accommodate a wide range of frame and tyre sizes.

The price is the same as that of Wahoo’s second-tier Kickr Core smart trainer. Jamie Williams reviewed that one for us and he's also reviewing the Kickr Rollr so he'll be able to tell us which he rates most highly. All being well, Jamie's verdict will be up on road.cc this weekend.

