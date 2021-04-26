Five cool things coming soon from Giant, Bontrager, Salsa, 7mesh and Polaris

Surely there's warmer weather on the way soon. Low teens in late April, really? At least when the sun is on your back it's nice, even better when you're stuck on a climb, you can bask in the little bit of warmth for longer. But on fast descents in the shade, it feels like winter never left. Here’s some of the stuff our testers were trying out over the weekend...

£200

The Skyline jersey is 7mesh’s race fitting road jersey with “waffled fabric” and almost invisible ultrasonic stretch seams for speed.

But this lightweight jersey is also very practical. 7mesh’s Anything Panel 5-Pocket System has three rear and two zippered side pockets for plenty of storage options. These pockets are supported by a fabric that is said to resist vertical stretch to maintain better structure. Then there's the Anything panel that sits away and separate from the jersey to help with retaining clean form even when stuffed full.

Coldback 30+ UPF protection should reduce heat build-up says 7mesh and it also blocks out harmful rays. £200 for a jersey? Iwein Dekoninck’s verdict on if this is worth it, as well as a full report, is coming soon…

www.7mesh.com

£45

With an unmissable 24 degree flare in the drops, the Cowchipper promises to massively boost leverage, stability and comfort for long days in the saddle.

The 6061-T6 aluminum alloy construction features a 116mm drop and 68mm reach, and is available in widths from 38cm up to 52cm. The 44cm width bars weighs in at a respectable 322g. Rob Wilmott has been testing these bars with radical flare and his full report is landing soon…

www.salsacycles.com

£2099

The Defy Advanced 3 is Giant’s affordable endurance road bike that’s purpose built for long rides on even the rougher roads. The D-Fuse seatpost promises to take the edge off road buzz, while added tyre clearance up to 32mm also helps. The Defy is equipped with a Tiagra groupset and features integrated hydraulic disc brakes for supplying consistent braking power.

The Defy is also able to built-up with mudguards thanks to mounts on the front drop outs, the back of fork crown, rear drop outs, back of seat tube and with a bolt in seat stay bridge.

“The Giant Defy Advanced 3 isn't a lightweight gazelle of a bike but it handles superbly and it's highly comfortable,” Mat Brett said when he last tested this bike way back in 2017. Let’s see how it stacks up now, Mat’s full report will be landing soon…

www.giant-bicycles.com

£89.99

Bontrager’s Double Pannier for commuters works with its MIK system for secure mounting with compatible racks. Made from waterproof materials and with a roll-top buckle closure the large main compartment should keep your contents dry, while two external pockets and internal compartments promise to help you organise your gear and keep valuables safe. Sturdy handles with the MIK system promise to make this pannier easy and quick to remove, as well as comfortable to carry about. Matt Lamy has been commuting with this practical looking pannier and his full report will be coming soon…

www.trekbikes.com

£119.99

Designed for adventures, Polaris’s leisure style windproof jacket has an ergonomic cut for on and off the bike use. Made from the ADVEN2URE 2 layer fabric, this features a soft textured inner flock lining that assists in moisture management for long stints in the saddle, while rear exhaust vents on the back help with air circulation.

Single handed operated adjustable hem drawcords help ensure the jacket has a flush fit and a CF venting popper is said to avoid the jacket flapping when zipped open.

Two mesh pockets at the sides provide easy access storage, and can also be used to pack the jacket neatly away into itself. At the rear, reflective piping seams are a nod to visibility in low light conditions. Ty Rutherford has been testing this functional jacket for adventurers and commuters alike. His report is on the way soon…

www.polaris-bikewear.co.uk

