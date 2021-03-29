Five cool things coming soon from Fuji, Shimano, Silca, Vulpine and Veloforte

19 degrees tomorrow...are you ready to get your arms and legs out for some lovely spring riding after work? Our team of testers certainly are... Here are some of the neatest bits of kit we are thoroughly enjoying testing at the moment.

£32

Using technology developed for Formula 1 to reduce friction and eliminate wear on metal components, this oil-based wet lube is for is for riders who want lower friction, increased lifespan and silence, but without the hassle of deep cleaning, drying and waxing chains.

98.1% efficiency is promised and its ZDDP and WS2 particles are said to reduce wear by 95% when compared to other oils. It is also virtually maintenance free. Re-lube after 500 miles and, according to the brand, the bottle will last you over 12,000 miles. Mike Stead has applied this lube to his chain and will letting us know his verdict shortly…

www.saddleback.co.uk

£2799.99

Fuji’s carbon gravel bike, the Jari 1.3, is optimised for both performance and utility. The high-modulus C15 carbon monocoque frame is claimed to weigh less than 1,000 grams, while an armour shield has been included under the downtube to guard against road debris and a Mylar wrap on the headtube is designed to stop abrasion from handlebar bags. There’s also a top tube bento box for easy access to essentials and three adjustable water bottle cage mounts.

Stuart Kerton has been heading off-road on this functional lightweight bike and his full report is on the way very soon…

www.hotlines-uk.com

£319

Shimano’s flagship road cycling shoes, with a stiffness rating of 12 and a “glove-like fit”, have been updated. BOA’s Li2 dial have been added to provide two-way micro-adjustability for fine-tuning the fit, while the toe box has been refined for comfortably accommodating more foot shapes.

An anti-twist heel cup construction promises efficiency by enhancing heel torsional rigidity and is paired with a glass-fibre reinforced heel stabiliser to handle high intensity efforts. Silvadur treatment has also been applied to prevent the build-up of bacteria for fresher smelling shoes for longer. Liam Cahill has been slipping into these white kicks for rides and his full report will be landing on the site shortly…

www.freewheel.co.uk

Veloforte Mixed Plant Power Pack

£7.49

Handmade in the UK, these 100% natural vegan energy and protein bars are for all-day fuelling and recovery— it is recommended to take a third of a bar every 20 minutes of exercise. The mix of salted, caffeine and ginger options provide plant-based energy for endurance sport.

Designed to help replace lost sodium, the Avanti bar is filled with dates, pecans, almonds and sea salt. The Pronto bar is for improved alertness and concentration, with its mix of figs, pistachios and Matcha tea, containing 80mg of natural caffeine (equivalent to an Espresso). While the Zenzero is packed with lemons, almonds and ginger. No sulphites, additives, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, colourings or flavourings are used in any of the bars. Hollis Jones has been trying out these interesting flavours of bars as he exercises and will be giving us his verdict shortly…

www.veloforte.com

£100

This 18 to 26 litre capacity City Backpack from Vulpine has a waxed coated fabric for water resistance and for heavier showers there’s Vulpine’s green ripstop rain cover providing added protection.

It has an adjustable roll top closure for entering the main compartment, while the front pocket provides easy access with its magnetic flap closure. There’s also a side zip access to a padded laptop compartment and webbing tabs to stash a D-lock.

The padded mesh back panel promises to channel air across your back to reduce perspiration as you ride and the bag features a chest strap for added stability. Tass Whitby has been riding with this backpack and her full report is on the way soon…

www.vulpine.cc

