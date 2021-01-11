Five cool things coming soon from Kona, Wahoo, Chapeau, Galibier and Ruzer

Frosty and icy conditions over the weekend have meant our team of testers have had to be careful and wrap up warm when out on the roads and trails. But it hasn't stopped them from putting some exciting products through some thorough testing. Here is the cream of the crop...

£2,399

Ready for off-road adventuring Kona’s Rove LTD features the brand's butted cromoly frame and tapered headtube for shock absorption, durability and a supple-ride feel. This disc-brake bike is kitted out with the tubeless compatible WTB KOM Light Team i23 TCS wrapped in Venture TCS Dual 650x47c tyres. These should be able to be run comfortably on lower pressures, while still rolling quicky on a range of surfaces. How does this aesthetically pleasing bike feel to ride? Stuart Kerton has been hitting the trails on the Rove and will sending in his full report shortly…

konaworld.com

£349.99

For use when swimming to riding to running, Wahoo’s Elmnt Rival GPS multisport watch, recently launched in late November, features the brand's innovative Touchless Transition technology and multisport handover modes. These combined should make it easier to track your metrics across all stages of multi-sport events, so you can concentrate on your efforts instead of fiddling with your devices.

Alongside these mode technologies, a vibrant 64 colour 30.4mm display should make seeing your data clear and simple. Added to that, at the side of the unit are buttons which allow you to zoom in to see just one data field or zoom back out again to view up to six. This high-performance watch also features a backlight which is automatically adjusted by an ambient light sensor, as well as a barometric altimeter, optical heart sensor and live tracking.

Mat Brett has been testing this watch across the disciplines and will report back shortly on his experiences using Wahoo’s innovative technology…

uk.wahoofitness.com

£72.40

Originally designed for bikepacking, the Colombière Jacket blurs the lines between on-bike performance and functional leisure wear. Made from 50% recycled bottles, the Synthetic Insulation promises to be a breathable, odour defying, windproof layer which should also fend off a shower thanks to its water-repellent DWR treatment. It can worn with a single base layer in temperatures from 10°C to down below freezing. Its long body and sleeves, cut for riding, along with elasticated cuffs, waist and high neck should keep you protected from the elements. The hood is removable via zip and the jacket has a reversible colour scheme with a grey/orange option and deep blue/light blue alternative. Paul Robson has been using this jacket both on and off the bike and will provide his feedback on how it performs in both of these conditions very soon…

www.galibier.cc

£129.99

The Etape LS Merino jersey is the top-end option in Chapeau’s long sleeve jersey collection which is said to “boost your layer-cake”. What Chapeau means by this is that the thin and soft layer tucks away neatly under a rain-jacket, as well as boasting a smart exterior which you’ll be happy to have on show when the winter sun is shining. Made from Australian Extrafine Merino Sportwool this natural fabric should be fast-drying and keep any workout odours under control—enhanced UV protection is also promised .

Available in a carbon grey or deep ocean design, Stuart Kerton has been out on rides using this performance cut jersey in his winter layering system and will be reporting back on how he has gotten on shortly…

www.chapeau.cc

£18

Made in Birmingham, this tubeless glueless repair kit is extremely compact, with a total length of 7cm, a diameter of 1.5cm and only weighing 29 grams. The canister contains the plugging tool in the head and it has storage space for the strips in the bottom.

Included are two types of strips, with the brown bacon strips being more malleable and therefore suited to slimmer road tyres, while the black strips are more hardwearing for off-road jaunt.

Is it effective and easy to use? Hollis Jones has been fixing his punctures with this kit and will be letting us know how well it performs very soon…

www.ruzer.co.uk

