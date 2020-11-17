Support road.cc

2021 Wahoo Rival 1

Touchless Transition technology unveiled in Wahoo’s new Elemnt Rival GPS multisport watch

For use from swimming to riding to running, Wahoo’s new GPS watch helps track metrics across all stages of multi-sport events
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Nov 17, 2020 12:55
9

The Elemnt Rival (£349.99) performance watch features Wahoo’s innovative Touchless Transition technology, increasing functionality for triathletes, runners and cyclists.

2021 Wahoo Rival 3

Wahoo says the new technology that has been launched in the Elemnt Rival enables multisport athletes to “seamlessly switch from swim to ride to run without touching their watch - allowing them to focus solely on their performance”.

The technology looks for changes in the way you are moving between the different styles of workouts and applies those transitions—these can be edited afterwards if slightly out.

The Rival watch is said to track all standard run, bike and swim metrics, as well as advanced running dynamics when paired with the Wahoo’s TICKRx heart rate monitor.

2021 Wahoo Rival 2

Wahoo says has been the aim has been "user-centric design and unblinkered focus on functionality to triathletes, runners and cyclists".

With a battery life that is said to last 14 days in ‘watch mode’ or 24 hours in ‘GPS mode’, the Elemnt Rival should cover the length of all training sessions and competitions — except very long ultra-events.

Data from the watch can be transferred to Wahoo’s Elemnt GPS cycling computer thanks to the brand’s Multisport Handover mode. This setting allows the Rival watch to interact with other devices in Wahoo's ecosystem.

Post-workout, metrics are pushed to Wahoo’s companion app and this can be automatically uploaded to third-party platforms including Training Peaks and Strava.

Connectivity with ANT+ and Bluetooth sensors means the Elemnt Rival watch can control Wahoo’s KICKR smart trainers when the outdoors isn’t so inviting.

2021 Wahoo Rival 5

Complete with a backlight that is automatically adjusted by an ambient light sensor, a barometric altimeter, optical heart sensor and live tracking, this multisport watch ticks all the usual high-performance boxes.

Used by two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee, he said: “The Elemnt Rival helps me track all my metrics during a training session without distracting me from performing to the best of my ability - be that in the water, on the bike or when running.”

2021 Wahoo Rival 4

Wahoo’s multisport watch has arrived here at road.cc, so a review will be landing soon.

Available today for £349.99. Get more info at www.wahoofitness.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

