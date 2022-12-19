The jacket special! Five cool things coming soon from Rapha, Specialized, Proviz, Pas Normal Studios and Vulpine

It's very much jacket season for cyclists right now, whether that's deep winter like we had for most of last week or the much warmer and wetter weather that has just taken over throughout most of the UK today. That means for this edition of five cool things, we've put together a mix of jackets suited to your daily commute or all-day ride from our sizeable pile of kit in for review.

These include a casual riding smock from Vulpine, award-winning technology from Proviz, a windproof, insulated jacket from Pas Normal Studios, Rapha's long-sleeve jersey to ward off the cold and a thermal jacket from Pactimo. If you want our full seals of approval before purchasing anything, of course you can check out our bike jacket buyer's guides and sizeable reviews archive...

Vulpine Dulwich Riding Smock

£120

For daily commutes, we are often looking for a jacket with a casual feel. Some of the best commuter cycling clothing will work well on the bike, but also look 'normal' when you're off it.

Vulpine says this jacket takes inspiration from classic Mod styling to create a riding jacket that is "versatile and lightweight".

It is "packed with features" including reflective elements to aid visibility, an adjustable hood and hem and two pockets, a large front one and an "invisible" zipped rear pocket. It also features PFC-Free DWR treatment for wind and water resistance.

www.vulpine.cc

Pas Normal Studios Women’s Essential Insulated Jacket

£195

This Pas Normal Studios Women’s Essential Insulated Jacket is said to offer great wind-protecting properties and resists light rain showers, but doesn't offer complete protection.

> Best windproof cycling jackets

It is best suited for rides in cold to mild temperatures, so would be ideal for rides in changing weather conditions, and features a rear side pocket for small items.

Pas Normal Studios says: "The jacket is quite easily packed into a pocket, ready to be put on when the weather changes." We weighed it in at 117g on the road.cc scales of truth.

www.pasnormalstudios.com

Rapha Men’s Pro Team Long Sleeve GORE-TEX INFINIUM Jersey

£215

Not quite a cycling jacket, but this Rapha Long Sleeve Jersey is designed to be worn as an outer layer. Rapha says this jersey is "highly breathable and fully windproof for riding in cold and changeable conditions."

It's made with GORE-TEX Infinium fabric technology which provides weather protection and water resistance... although Gore-Tex Shakedry fabric isn't being produced anymore and brands will only be making new clothing while their current stocks last. Best stock up while you can!

> Don’t hang around if you want a Gore-Tex Shakedry jacket – the fabric is being retired.

This jersey features a full-length front zip, reflective detailing for "maximised visibility" in low light conditions, elasticated cuffs that create a "windproof seal" and three rear pockets to carry all your ride essentials.

www.rapha.cc

Pactimo Women's Alpine Thermal Jacket

£180

We are testing this Pactimo Alpine Thermal Jacket in both women's and men's in the same colour and price.

Pactimo says: "The Alpine Jacket is a particularly versatile piece to have in your Winter kit", as it is "perfect over any number of lightweight jerseys" for chilly rides.

The Alpine Thermal Jacket has three pockets for all-day ride storage and a hidden security pocket with a "glove-compatible zipper puller." There are also two reflective strips on the back pockets and reflective logos on the front and back to increase visibility.

> How to choose the perfect winter cycling jacket

Rebecca is putting this jacket to the test in the cold weather we are/were having, so check back in a couple of weeks to see what she has to say.

www.pactimo.co.uk

Proviz Reflect360 Plus Men’s Cycling Jacket

£124.99

Proviz uses the "latest cutting-edge reflective technologies to give you both visibility and performance". The material is said to utilise millions of tiny, highly reflective glass beads and is "highly breathable" and "exceptionally waterproof", boasts Proviz.

It also has a cotton mesh lining which Proviz says, "acts as a climate control mechanism", and features two outer chest pockets, one inside chest pocket and one large back pocket for all the items you need.

When it gets dark, reflective material is where it's at. The whole of the Reflect360 Plus Cycling Jacket is reflective even if the light isn't directed straight at it. During the day, the fabric is what Proviz calls a 'modest grey'.

Matt is reviewing this jacket, so check back in a couple of weeks to see if he agrees that this is "the world's finest reflective sportswear".

www.provizsports.com

