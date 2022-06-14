Five cool things coming soon from Vielo, Lezyne, Swiss Side, Altura and Wolf Tooth

The road.cc reviews system is stacked right now with the latest and greatest bikes, components and accessories, and here are five of the coolest things that you can expect to see featured in the coming weeks...

£4,599

Vielo’s V+1 is designed as a 1x (single chainring) gravel bike for fast riding rather than load-lugging.

When we reviewed the first version back in 2018, we called it a “formidable road plus/adventure/gravel/gnarmac bike with speed, comfort and lovely handling”.

The second generation was launched last year with several changes, including a lower bottom bracket height, short seat tube and longer top tube, “the idea being to position the rider lower and further forward. Vielo also claims greater lateral stiffness.

The V+1 is available in two different versions, the Alto with a claimed frame weight of 880g, and the Strato which is a claimed 1,100g.

Our review bike is built up with a Shimano GRX mechanical groupset, DT Swiss GR1800 wheels, and WTB Riddler 700 x 45c TCS tyres.

Stu Kerton is getting the miles in on this one right now and we’ll be publishing his review soon.

www.vielo.cc

£50

This is a neat-looking little gadget. It’s made from 7075-T6 aluminium with a top that swings open to reveal six hex bits that provide 11 functions between them: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6mm hexes, T10 and T25 Torx compatible head, a flathead and two crosshead screwdriver bits.

The bits are held inside magnetically, and you can buy new ones individually if any get lost.

The whole thing measures just over 10 x 15cm and we weighed it at 63g.

We’re interested to find out how the Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool performs because the design seems very cool.

www.wolftoothcomponents.com

£90

Altura shorts have always performed well in road.cc reviews in the past so we’re hoping for more of the same from the Endurance Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts.

These feature a seat pad from Elastic Interface, the Italian company that provides pads for some of the biggest clothing brands in cycling. It uses dual-density foam that’s up to 11mm thick, the idea being to offer all-day comfort.

The straps are wide, you get abrasion-resistant Schoeller side panels, and the raw-edge cuffs are reflective.

It looks like Altura has packed in a lot for your £90.

www.altura.co.uk

£35

Lezyne makes a zillion pumps so it’s likely that there’s something in the range that’ll match your requirements. Most of them look pretty cool too, and that’s a bonus.

The Grip Drive HP is made from machined aluminium and comes with a knurled barrel for grip. The integrated ABS Flex Hose is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves and Lezyne reckons it’ll see you right up to 120psi.

All Lezyne pumps are fully rebuildable and spare parts – down to the last O-ring – are available.

ride.lezyne.com

£1,422

Swiss Side launched the Hadron² All-Road wheelset in March as an aerodynamically efficient option with a 22mm wide rim compatible with tyres all the way up to 65mm, although it recommends tyres in the 28-34mm range. Swiss Side says that the wheels are robust enough to handle poor quality roads, cobbles, and off-road sections.

The claimed weight of these wheels is 1,528g while we weighed ours at 1,530g. Near enough!

The wheels use 45mm hooked rims and the latest DT Swiss 240 hubs with the Ratchet EXP 36 system. Essentially, this means that two rings of 36-teeth in the rear hub glide over one another while you’re coasting and engage quickly when you start to pedal.

Stu will be back with his findings soon.

www.swissside.com

