Five cool things coming soon from Shimano, Deda, Chapeau, Mojawa and Shapeheart

£302.99

Multiple hand positions are available with these gravel bars so you’re able to find the grip you require; aggressive for fast blast or a more comfortable position for all-day adventures.

The Gera bars feature a 12 degree back sweep angle, 7mm rise and 16 degree flare at the drops for off-road stability. The 40mm reach of these is designed to allow for a closer position of brake levers, while the 100mm compact drop is for more comfort and quick transitions from lever to the bar-end.

The DCR system (Deda internal cable routing) also allows the full integration of the cables inside the handlebar with any compatible frame. Matt Page has been putting these to the test on his gravel rides lately and his full report is coming soon…

£129.99

This jacket is designed to be a tough yet lightweight outerlayer for urban riding, with underarm and rear storm vents included so you arrive neat and cool. Chapeau says it has a small pack size for easy storage.

You can also benefit from the glove friendly magnetic pocket snap closures and the windblocking internal cuffs with reflective velcro tabs. Hollis Jones has been using for his commutes and his verdict is on the way…

£115.79

The Mojo1 features an open-ear design so you can keep in touch with your surroundings while listening to music on the move. It also claims to have ultra-low sound leakage for greater privacy when using for phone calls.

With a battery life that is said to cover eight hours of continuous use and a IP67 water resistant rating, is this a good option for staying motivated while outside on long rides? Is it stable enough for riding on the rough stuff too? I have been finding out and my full report is coming soon…

£179.99

These are Shimano’s off-road racing shoes that feature a high-density synthetic leather upper with perforated venting and a carbon fibre reinforced midsole with a “high-traction, mud-shedding” Michelin outsole.

Dual Boa L6 dials with a wide front scrap are used to hold the foot securely to the sole that’s rated nine out of 12 on Shimano’ stiffness scale.Do these deliver? Iwein Dekoninck has been finding out and his full report is landing on the site shortly…

£29.95

The patent pending system of this mount is claimed to withstand up to 50 times the weight of a smartphone, which sounds very impressive. The phone sleeve is weatherproof and touchscreen friendly, and the system allows your phone to be positioned either in landscape or portrait.

The three sizes of sleeve available are said to be compatible with all brands of phone and it’s compatible with handlebars and stems up to 60mm in diameter. Is this an ideal phone mount for all sorts of riding including those which include off-road terrain? Neil Gander has been finding out and his verdict is coming soon…

