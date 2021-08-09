Five cool things coming soon from Giant, Assos, Santini, SunGod and Hutchinson

Dodging showers at the weekend, our team of reviewers have been testing the latest bunch of very cool things that have recently landed at the road.cc HQ. Here’s a selection…

With its new reptile-like knitted mesh sidewall, we’re testing the updated Hutchison Fusion 5 performance road tyres. The new Gridskin reinforcement technology is designed to increase punction protection while also lowering the environmental impact of manufacturing by cutting the processing steps from four to one, reducing the waste generated and associated emissions.

Hutchison claims the new construction isolates external damage and reduces the chance of embedded sharp objects creating larger holes or eventual punctures. Do these tyres strike a good balance between lightweight-ness and protection? Jamie Williams has been finding out and his verdict will be up on the site soon…

107 grams light, this is the brand’s windproof/water-repellent shell for protection year-round with minimum volume and a full length zipper for temperature regulation. Cut in its female-specific regularFIT it should have a “easy-throw-on piece” fit and Assos claims it’s rustle-free too.

The wind jacket has also been treated with DWR (Durable Water Repellent) for light rain protection. Emma Silversides has been testing the women’s version of this versatile top layer and her verdict will be coming soon…

For going fast and smoothing out the rough roads, Giant has combined its Advanced Composite frameset with components for compliance and less fatigue on long rides. It features a D-Fuse composite seatpost to absorb the road vibrations for a smoother ride.

The oversized and tapered OverDrive 2 steerer tube promises cornering precision, while the MegaDrive downtube and PowerCore bottom bracket should deliver precise handling as well as pedalling efficiency. There’s plenty of tyre clearance up to 35mm too. Stuart Kerton has been testing the Shimano 105 build and his full report will be landing on the site shortly…

Made with Corno’s gabardin fabric, Santini promises this has great abrasion resistance for gravel riding while also being soft on the skin so you should stay comfortable on long off-road adventures.

The bibs feature mesh straps for breathability and there’s plenty of carrying capacity with two mesh pockets on the sides, as well as two extra storage pockets on the back just below the straps.

With a zero-frame performance design, the Airas BF aims to provide a completely unobstructed peripheral and vertical field of use. Precisely constructed from 2mm nylon, the 8KO lens are claimed to be optically superior and lighter than industry-standard polycarbonate. The sunnies come with four different sized nose pads for a fully adaptable fit, and plenty of grip is also promised as they have been made from the brand’s Grip-Lock hydrophilic rubber. Hollis Jones has been wearing these sunnies on rides lately and his full report will be landing soon…

