Five cool things coming soon from Merida, Maap, Pirelli, Madison and Roka

There was no avoiding those showers at the weekend unless you were in Watopia! But our team of testers were still out and about testing some cool bits that have recently arrived at the road.cc offices. Here's some highlights...

“Designed for those with bold vision,” these lightweight 28 gram glasses promise to be sweat-, fingerprint- and fog- resistant. Roka says excess material has been removed on the inside of the frame, and this is said to both reduce weight and improve airflow at all speeds.

The 7-base cylindrical lens claims to boast the sharpest optics on the planet from every head position. This Matador lens promises to be easily interchanged with any of Roka’s ten 7-base cylindrical lenses to meet the needs of different light conditions. The Gold mirror lens currently fitted has a transmission of 16% and is said to be great for sunny and slightly overcast days. It also enhances green and yellow colours.George Hill has been riding with these big and bold sunnies and his verdict is coming soon…

Pirelli recently widened its range to include this all-rounder that has been developed as a training tyre for those at WorldTour level. Pirelli designed this new tube type tyre with Evo compound and TechBELT casing technology, and promises excellent puncture protection, reliability and comfort, while still keeping the weight down. Pirelli also released its new “superlight, reinforced and space-saving” SmarTUBE inner tubes last week to enhance the performance of this tyre. Matt Page has been rolling on the 28mm version and his full report will be landing soon…

The eScultura is Merida’s sporty ebike with full internal cabling, and this build on test has a Shimano 105 groupset. The e700C Lite frame comes with multiple fixing points, allowing for mudguards, rear rack and a kick stand to be fitted for turning the bike into a commuter or tourer. The 1 1/2" oversized head tube, combined with a full carbon tapered fork, is designed to help with cornering and handling confidence.

Depending on the terrain, 700c wheels with up to 40 mm tyres can be fitted, even when mudguards are mounted, and with 650B wheels up to 47 mm wide off-road tyres can be accommodated. The rear hub Mahle motor system X35+ is said to offer 40 Nm of smooth and drag-free support and is powered by a 250 Wh internal battery. The system is controlled by a one-button iWOC switch which can be found on the top tube. A range extender can also be attached to one of the bottle cage fixing points for extra long days. Stuart Kerton’s full report on this ebike will be landing soon…

Made in Italy with a 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane blend, these have been developed for optimal stretch, recovery and shape retention for comfort to cover long and intense days in the saddle. Maap promises the fabric is highly abrasion resistant and won’t turn see-through over time. A durable water repellent coating has also been added for light protection from showers.

The female cut is stabilised by soft elastic straps and an all-new Proprietary 3D Thermo Moulded multi-density chamois manufactured by Elastic Interface has been included inside for support. Emma Silversides will be letting us know how she got on with these shorts soon in her full report…

Made from a blend of 65% merino wool and 35% polyester, this is a versatile jersey that promises to provide insulation against the cold, while it’s fast wicking qualities should keep you covered for when the temperature or pace ramps up.

The cut is relaxed and promises to keep you comfortable in varying all day conditions. Three deep rear pockets should provide plenty of storage space, and a hidden zip pocket has also been included for keeping bank cards or cash safely tucked away. Stuart Kerton has been testing this affordably priced jersey and his verdict is coming soon…

