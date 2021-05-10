Five cool things coming soon from Rapha, Gaerne, Roka, Repente and Galibier

Test products continue to fly in and out of road.cc towers! Here are the highlights this week...

£205

The modern, square lens of the Kona takes inspiration from the iconic American style of the 50s and 60s. These glasses are designed for those who are active.

Roka’s impact-resistant C3 nylon lens promises to excellent optical clarity, as well as offer anti-scratch, anti-fog, anti-reflectance, oleophobic & hydrophobic coatings.

The brand’s patented Geko system is also included and this features a proprietary elastomer for the nose and temple pads that is said to be hydrophilic, chemical resistant, and promises to support multidirectional traction with comfort. Basically, no matter how sweaty you get, these promise to stay put.

Hidden spring hinges are said to offer shock absorption while also providing the optimal fit for any head size or shape. Hollis Jones has been heading out wearing these shades and his verdict is on the way soon…

uk.roka.com

£110

The 170g Italian-made Quasar has a 142mm “flat” design seat and central opening along a wide channel that is designed to relieve soft tissue pressure. The comfortably sized rear support surface is said to have been modelled according to anatomical and ergonomic requirements, while the “close fit” effect of this saddles’ shape promises to make it comfortable without using thick padding. The rails are made of Aisi Stainless Steel, which Repente has further strengthened through a process called Shot 304, which is said to harden the metal surface, as well as make it more resistant.

Could this be your perfect perch? Hollis Jones will be letting us know how he got on with this saddle soon…

www.upgradebikes.co.uk

£379.90

Gaerne’s new top-end road shoes combine an ultra-stiff carbon sole (rated 12 out of 12 on the Italian brand’s scale) with a supple upper. The Anatomic Heel Cup 1.0 has been updated to improve foot support and the anti-slip treatment should prevent heel lift when you're pedalling. The heel cup works alongside the Tarsal Support System 1.0 which is said to ensure the ideal foot position within the shoe, for efficient pedal strokes and power transfer.

Laser perforations aid breathability, while Boa’s Li2 dials allow for precise adjustments to be made for a secure and comfortable fit. I have been testing these shoes and my full report will be coming soon…

www.hotlines-uk.com

£170

Rapha’s Bib Shorts are now made using recycled nylon for a lower environmental impact. “The lycra fabric is soft against the skin and has increased mechanical stretch to provide a comfortable fit across a range of body shapes,” says Rapha.

Up top these feature a lightweight mesh that is said to provide excellent breathability, along with a central cut out to also help with temperature regulation. Updated low profile silicone leg grippers should keep the shorts securely in place, while reflective piping has been added to the side panels for extra visibility.

Stuart Kerton has been testing the men’s versions, while Tass Whitby has been testing the women’s ones. Both of these reports will be coming soon…

www.rapha.cc

£54.38

This is Galibier’s race fitting warm insulated gilet that’s low bulk and packable. The 49g/m synthetic recycled insulation is said to keep on performing even when it is wet, and it is also fully windproof. Stretchy mesh side panels help with the close fit, while a DWR coating provides a touch of shower resistance.

There’s also a sizable rear pocket that can be accessed from both zippered sides, as well as an angled zip chest pocket for easy storage access on the move. Steve Williams has been testing this gilet and his verdict will be coming soon…

www.galibier.cc

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.