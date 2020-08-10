Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2020 Wilier Cento 10 SL - riding 1.jpg

First ride review: Wilier Triestina Cento10SL

Find out about our early impressions of Wilier's latest race bike
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Aug 10, 2020 10:00
0

This is the Cento10SL, the latest bike to come from Wilier Triestina which, with smooth lines and a bright red paint job, looks fast even when it isn’t moving! Stamp on the pedals and you’ll find that the beauty isn’t just skin deep thanks to impressive levels of stiffness and a lightweight build.

2020 Wilier Cento 10 SL.jpg

I’ve only had the Cento10SL for a few days but, thanks to the bright sunshine and warm temperatures we’ve been experiencing here in the south-west, it hasn’t been an issue to get out and get some early miles in.

First impressions are that the Wilier is a responsive and efficient race bike that just loves to be ridden fast.

2020 Wilier Cento 10 SL - riding 2.jpg

Stiffness levels are impressive, especially around the bottom bracket area which makes sprinting fun, and the Cento10SL almost eggs you on to get out of the saddle and give the pedals a little dig each time you exit a bend or a roundabout.

The geometry is on the aggressive side with quick steering, making the Wilier a blast in the corners, especially as the frame and fork manage to soak up a fair bit of road vibration, giving a composed and confident feel when you are travelling at speed.

2020 Wilier Cento 10 SL - clearance.jpg

Speaking of speed, that is what the Cento10SL is all about. The deep-section carbon wheels, the aero stem, and the hoses and cables routed straight down into the head tube are all features designed with aero efficiency in mind.

Our build is based around a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, Wilier’s own wheels and a smattering of Ritchey components. Added together, they give an overall weight of 8.0kg.

2020 Wilier Cento 10 SL - crank.jpg

This makes the Cento10SL pretty light for a bike with hydraulic disc brakes, and that’s noticeable when moving away from a standing start or when climbing.

2020 Wilier Cento 10 SL - cable route.jpg

So far, things are very positive indeed, although this is in no way a full review. I’ll be back with one of those in a few weeks’ time when I’ve had a chance to get to know the Wilier better on my local roads.      

The Wilier Cento10SL Disc with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and Wilier NDR 38KC wheels is priced £5,040. That's the top-level model in the range (a version with a SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset is the same price). The most accessible bike in the range is the rim brake model with a Shimano 105 groupset, priced at £2,430.

Visit wilier.com for more info.  

Wilier Cento10SL
2021 bikes
2021 Wilier Cento10SL
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments