"First ever" 3D-printed titanium aero road bike — plus independent test on "one of the fastest road tyres", a £20,000 road bike, autumnal gels, Standert's new Kreissäge + more

We've got to admit it's quite a quiet time of year on the tech front, after the highs of the Tour de France and Olympics it can sometimes feel like everyone's off on holiday by the time August draws to a close. But don't fear, that doesn't mean there's nothing for Tech of the Week and, if anything, the quieter time for the big names just means an opportunity for newer brands with exciting stuff to share getting the airtime they deserve.

Just like Five Cool Things earlier in the week, Tech of the Week is something of a new bike special, New York-based titanium specialists No. 22 Bicycle Company displaying "the first ever 3D-printed aero titanium bike" at Made Bike Show this week. We've also got a new Standert Kreissäge and more info on Baldiso's One road bike that costs up to €23,290.

> Bike edition! Five cool bikes coming soon from Pinarello, Ribble, Cervélo, Orro and Mason Cycles

Away from bike news, there has also been some independent testing done on Enve's SES Raceday tyre reportedly verifying its status as "one of the fastest road tyres on the market", and we've got news of GU's Pumpkin Spice energy gel making a comeback because, well, it's almost autumn. For those readers in the UK, you could have perhaps been mistaken for thinking that seasonal change had already arrived this week, but it turns out there's a bit more summer to be enjoyed yet. Enough weather chat, on with the tech...

No.22 unveils "first ever" 3D-printed titanium aero road bike

New York-based No.22 Bicycle Company this week unveiled "the world's first fully aero titanium road bicycle" at MADE bike show in Portland. Created using a combination of in-house fabrication and 3D printing, the Reactor Aero is set to launch in 2025, a prototype catching the eye in Oregon this week.

Building on No.22's established Reactor, the new aero version is, the brand states, the "world's first truly aero-optimised titanium race machine". It is scheduled for wind tunnel testing and validation prior to its launch next year, but No.22 says it has been subject to multiple CFD simulations so far and shows a 30-40 per cent drag reduction versus its Aurora model.

Unsurprisingly, given this is a cycling brand talking about its new bike, stiffness is also front and centre, with the down tube, bottom bracket intersection, and chain stays "fully redesigned and optimised by utilising the formal freedoms offered by 3D printing".

The current prototype is a fully 3D-printed frame, printed monolithically from Grade 5 titanium powder, save for the seat tube. In keeping with the previous generation of the Reactor, the seat tube is a carbon ISP, this time of an aerodynamic profile, co-developed and produced by July Bicycles.

"3D-printed titanium has phenomenal structural properties," Bryce Gracey, co-founder of No. 22 said. "The ability to print internal support structures anywhere in the frame gives us a level of control over the ride quality that has not been possible before. We are able to add stiffness in high load areas like the bottom bracket, dropouts, and head tube for very little weight, while playing with structure in fine detail throughout the frame to ensure it delivers the ride quality we need."

"Independently tested and verified as one of the fastest road tyres on the market"

Enve is pretty happy this week, reporting its SES Raceday tyre has "now been independently tested and verified as one of the fastest road tyres on the market", after performing rolling resistance, puncture resistance, weight, and wet grip testing by Bicycle Rolling Resistance.

"While being one of the outright fastest tyres they've tested," Enve said. "The SES Race Day outperformed the rest of the performance tyres in weight and wet weather traction. Designed with the 'Real-World Fast' philosophy, it balances the performance metrics needed to deliver a clear advantage on race day."

At £76 a tyre you would certainly hope so, the SES Raceday available in 27 or 29mm on Enve's website.

The new Standert Kreissäge

German bike brand Standert has released a new version of its flagship road bike — the hand-painted, aluminium Kreissäge. In the brand's own words it "redefines timeless sophistication with unparalleled Italian craftsmanship" and is "designed for cyclists who appreciate the finer details [... and] finds harmony in contrast, combining elegance with cutting-edge performance, offering a riding experience like no other." Sounds good to us...

While boutique bike brand Standert specialises in steel and aluminium models, the Kreissäge does feature a full monocoque carbon fork, tyre clearance for up to 30mm and makes use of a UDH (Universal Derialleur Hanger). Coming in eight builds, the Kreissäge starts at €3,999 (£3,390) with SRAM Force D1, through to €6,499 (£5,507) with SRAM Force D2 and Zipp's 303 Firecrest wheels.

Check out the new Kreissäge on Standert's website.

"Successful testing" of Baldiso One, a road bike costing up to £20,000

Another brand with a new bike to shout about is Baldiso, its One (or B1 as it's being called for short) ready to be produced and delivered to pre-order customers by October or November. Baldiso's founder Sebastian Baldauf explained that the brand had made the bike "even stiffer and lighter" following another "optimisation loop" in response to "high demand and positive media attention".

It will weigh just 6.4kg and Baldiso says the One will be limited to 1,500 units worldwide. You'll need to find plenty of change down the back of the sofa if you are interested, the frameset starting at €7,540 (£6,380) or €9,320 (£7,886) with chrome paint finish.

There are seemingly endless customisation options for those purchasing the complete bike, prices ranging from €12,430 to an even more wallet-lightening €23,290, depending on groupset and wheel choices.

Baldiso says that those looking for the lightest build can also get a CarbonWorks saddle or one-piece bar from Darimo fitted too. Better get saving.

Sales, sales, sales

You might have seen our piece on the widespread summer clearance sales across the cycling industry this week, bargains to be had at Wiggle, Evans, Rapha, Trek, Giant, Sigma Sports and more. Well, here are a couple more for your browsing pleasure — Muc-Off celebrating its 30th anniversary with a fitting 30 per cent off site-wide, while Hunt is also slashing prices by a third for the bank holiday.

Pumpkin Spice energy gels

Autumn must be on the way, GU Energy Labs is re-releasing its Pumpkin Spice Gel flavour on its website from Monday (26 August). Like with all GU's gels, they are made using dual-pathway carbohydrates for instant and sustained energy, sodium to aid hydration, amino acids to protect working muscles, and offer just over 20g of carbs per gel, keeping the dreaded bonk at bay.

All with a flavour that "pairs perfectly with autumn temps, foliage and extra layers".

Trek's "picturesque paint"

Available exclusively on the Checkmate SLR, Trek's all-new Raw Lithos Project One ICON paint utilises organic pigments to create a "picturesque paint scheme inspired by the land we live and ride on".

In case you've missed it, here's this week's top tech news and features: